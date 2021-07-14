Learning to read is a poor child’s best hope of escaping poverty. Why aren’t they learning? The National Assessment of Educational Progress (2019) shows 35 percent of fourth-graders reading proficiently, and only 34 percent for eighth grade! By states, Massachusetts leads both fourth and eighth grades with 45 percent. Vermont fourth-graders score 37 percent, eighth-graders improving to 40 percent. Middle- and high-school teachers can’t teach non-readers; many drop out. Most young men in prison are illiterate; 30 percent are dyslexic. Why don’t they learn? Primarily because elementary school educators insist that the learner, not a teacher, control the learning process. This fascinating ideology, called Constructivism, determines school policy; educational theorists such as Lev Vygotsky and Jean Piaget justify educators’ absolute commitment to it. Formal, teacher-controlled elementary classrooms are gone forever. Today’s elementary classroom is informal, very social, and learner-driven.
A 1993 educational column in Lebanon’s Valley News provided a bitter-sweet drama of school policies. A Vermont artist volunteered to fill an art teacher’s budget-cut job. The artist said he “didn’t know much about art education for younger children”; the teachers told him “children are creative and the job of the art teacher is to provide them with lots of materials so they can express that creativity.” But, instead, the artist sat the first-graders down and taught them to draw. One teacher admitted on seeing this that he “panicked.” But at term’s end, gallery observers marveled at the children’s original and creative work, showing understanding of perspective, depth and line usually seen only among older students. One teacher admitted he had greatly underestimated the ability of young children to learn. Of course he did; our schools still do.
Children learn little teaching themselves, but schools continue teaching reading without teaching it. Beginners start with the basal reader’s short, silly stories, numerous pictures, and a few one-syllable words, many rhyming, repeated from page to page. Most children easily memorize the few words, reading almost immediately, with some guessing, and hints from teacher. Children sit on the floor while reading at school, because they learned to talk, without instruction, sitting on the floor at home. Writing requires instruction, so beginners don’t write, but instead work independently in phonics workbooks, copying words and letters, underlining words in lists, and drawing lines connecting words and pictures, staying busy, learning little. Ambiguous workbook pictures are silent substitutes for teacher’s dictation. Phonics without sound! Think about it. Memorizing a few tiny words for easy “reading,” and copying and underlining in workbooks, without instruction, invites confusion and provides virtually no foundation for later reading.
Teachers are dedicated, hard-working public servants. Many contribute their personal materials and extra time. But their training is weak, often irrelevant, denying them vital, effective teaching skills.
In 1965 our second-grader couldn’t read; nobody at New York’s PS 145 understood language disabilities, nor how to help our dyslexic child. The principal said forget reading, Andy is very good in math. But my wife took a 40-hour course in Romalda Spalding’s The Writing Road to Reading program (TWRtR) and taught Andy to read. A friend from that course taught first grade (with principal’s permission) at PS 155 in Spanish Harlem with 30 of the school’s least-promising kids; only one passed the Reading Readiness Test. Parents petitioned to have her continue as the kids’ second-grade teacher. In April 1967, at grade level 2.7, her Spalding class averaged 3.1. The school’s other second grades averaged a typical 2.0. When our friend left PS 155 that summer, the program ended.
Later in New Hampshire I saw a public school first grade teacher using TWRtR. Every child learned to read; she allowed no special education. When I took Spalding’s 40-hour course at a N.H. private school a teacher from the class later told me her public school principal made her drop the program because it was “too structured.” A 1990s Spalding Education Foundation Newsletter provided Iowa Test of Basic Skills figures, comparing average Arizona fourth grade reading with schools nation-wide, and seven Arizona schools that have formally adopted the Spalding program. Arizona average: 37; National average: 45; Seven Arizona Spalding school averages: 57, 59, 74, 75, 77, 77 and 81. These are typical Arizona schools — few kids with college-educated parents, many qualifying for free lunch.
Yes, poverty matters, because homes matter. Middle-class children do well, not because of better schools, but because they learn reading skills at home. But all young children love reading and writing. Excellent classroom teaching overcomes racial bias and home advantage; every child learns to read and write. But non-teaching prevails in public schools today, and decades of non-learning continue. PS 145’s 2019 web site shows 12 percent reading achievement, the principal looking forward to “another great year.”
The Writing Road to Reading owes its success to Samuel Orton, a brilliant, compassionate medical doctor. In the 1920s Orton established a Psychiatry Department and mobile clinics at the University of Iowa’s Hospital. Seeing that children referred for mental health problems were mostly non-readers, he studied reading disabilities, and the brain’s function in reading. Orton became professor of neurology and neuropathology at Columbia University, and published “Reading, Writing and Speech Problems in Children” (1937).
Anna Gillingham, a psychologist, and Romalda Spalding, an elementary school teacher, assisted Orton with his research; Gillingham created the Orton-Gillingham reading method. Spalding’s children with disabilities did better using Orton’s principles than her “normal” students, so she created TWRtR (1957), now in its 9th edition. It works because it’s multisensory. Children hear the words from teacher’s dictation (in sentences to provide meaning), they feel the shape of the word’s letters as they write, they see the word they’ve written, and they hear them again as they say what they’ve written. This interactive use of several pathways to the brain fixes letter-sound relationships in every child’s mind.
But first, children learn to write lowercase letters in a precise, relaxed hand which, except for “a” and “g”, look just like the letters they see in books. They know capital letters only begin sentences or proper nouns. TWRtR uses no workbooks.
In their notebooks children list the vowels (with examples) and consonants. The word “consonant” teaches syllabication, language’s music. Teacher dictates spelling from the Extended Ayres’ List of the 1700 most-frequently used words in English, in order of frequency. Across the top of a double page children write “Her first nurse works early”, the five English spellings of the “er” sound, adding appropriate words from their spelling exercises. “Berth” and “birth”, falling next to each other, illustrate the concept of homonyms. In their notebooks the children write the five reasons English uses the silent final “e”, and much more. After two months, when the children have written and studied 150 words from the spelling list, they begin reading the best children’s literature and writing their own stories.