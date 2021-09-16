A concept familiar to community organizers is that people typically don’t get involved in something unless it speaks to their felt needs. On the surface, this would appear to be no problem for rallying people around the escalating climate apocalypse that not only portends societal collapse, but potentially the demise of our species, as well. The wild fires and droughts, killer heat waves and catastrophic storms that have afflicted the world in 2021, and especially our country, have served as a wake-up, at least for some.
But as of now, it has yet to result in the outburst of national alarm by a people who finally see matters for what they are, and are demanding that our government act promptly to do what must be done to avert the ominous fate that is bearing down on us. Where are the Paul Reveres, the town-wide meetings, the mass descent upon D.C.?
Perhaps frozen by a combination of paralyzing guilt and shame, terror and despair, and a sense of powerlessness in the face of the daunting task before us, our instinctive felt need about our children’s future (not to mention our own) has seemingly yet to kick in. While understandable, this is most unfortunate.
How do we touch and awaken our collective felt need of survival before we’re overwhelmed by circumstances and it’s too late for human remediation of at least the direst of consequences?
Unfortunately, there is no comforting answer. The climate emergency, and the rapidly developing existential threat that it represents to humankind, has us in unchartered waters. The best we can do is to see the climate emergency for what it ultimately is — a spiritual crisis — and begin to act in appropriate ways.
As contraindicated as this may appear to be, this begins by avoiding our usual habit of arguing, or otherwise trying to change people’s minds so that they act the way we think they should, or then condemning and criticizing them when they don’t. People only change when they understand it to be in their best interests (i.e., felt needs) to do so. All we can do is to accept them for who they are.
Otherwise, we can only take care of ourselves. This is all we can ever do, to increasingly be the person we want others to be, and do what we call for doing. Then we might have something of value to offer the world.
We do this by going beyond protest and denunciation of what we believe is wrong (capitalism, patriarchy, white supremacy, etc.) by projecting a vision of positive alternatives through local, grassroots efforts. Rather than engage in the disempowering acts of tilting at the windmills of institutions and systems, we concentrate our energies instead on their origin, our everyday relationships and interactions with one another. This is where people — you and I — can actually make modest, almost invisible, but nevertheless transformative differences. As David Graeber, the highly regarded anthropologist and anarchist activist, once stated, “The ultimate hidden truth of the world is that it is something we make and could just as easily make differently.”
What is critical here is that we engage in a practice of values and principles commensurate to our vision of a better world, and that these are operative in all that we do from one moment to the next in our daily lives. In our own unassuming way, we serve as a living example of the change we seek. Though not done with this expectation, our behavior nevertheless has the potential to both touch and inspire the expression of the same inherent values that reside in all of us.
This is enhanced when we intentionally join with other soul mates to create what the late Detroit noted labor activist, Grace Lee Boggs, called, “an island of sanity.” Rather than trying to restore life to the “old normal,” recognizing that the latter is why we are where we are today, we begin to fashion a transformed social infrastructure through the heart-based values, and unconditional service we extend to others. In this way, we help to create what that old slogan of the International Workers of the World (IWW) called for, “Forming the new society within the shell of the old.”
This “island” is not a closed society, either, but is welcoming to all in the larger community through its practice of lovingkindness and solidarity. In this way, the “island” goes to the heart of the spiritual transformation that the climate crisis ultimately requires.
There is no guarantee, of course, that what is suggested here will save us from the apocalypse. It may be too late. What we do is simply for its own sake, with no ulterior motive other than it feels right, which lends our acts the values clarity we require to do our very best.
Rather, it’s a call for us to exhibit both the moral courage and individual integrity — to be true to our heart’s moral essence — that the times we are living in mandate. We are privileged to be living at a moment when our situation is one that commands personal and collective excellence. Potentially, we are the people we need to be: we only need to respond to our most basic felt need, and act as these people now.