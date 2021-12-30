Successfully negotiating the unknowns and challenges of the long emergency requires us to live lives that are both skillful and wholesome. Specifically, we will have to be on our best game as a regular feature of our daily lives. What is required of us in our interactions with one another cannot be performed only when it’s convenient, or safe to do so. No, it must be done from one moment to the next. We need to be consistently real, the people of moral values we were meant to be.
Practiced with constancy, these values serve as the living expression — the necessary relational infrastructure — of the new world we are entering. They constitute the soil from which we can grow the uncommon decency that is common to a transformed world. They are familiar to all of us, ones that, despite how unevenly and irregularly we practice them, most of us nevertheless endorse without hesitation whenever we encounter instances of selfless compassion and generosity, for example, unconditional acceptance and love, spontaneous kindness and gratitude, instinctual cooperation and mutual aid, natural humility and grace, to mention but a few. While their practice guarantees us nothing about our future fate, it does allow for a more livable, worthwhile existence right now.
There is one, however, that may be most important. It is the one that prompts the others to step forward when they’re needed, especially at those times when being our moral best is difficult for us, and we are hesitant to be the upright person of principles required in the moment. And that, of course, is courage: the courage to be the person of heart that we inherently are, who not only stands up for and values life, but does so in a manner commensurate to the values we’re affirming with our intervention. Cherishing life in this way, we live our everyday lives with appropriate virtue.
Unfortunately, we as a people have not exhibited this behavior with the fidelity necessary to warrant being the civilized people we claim to be. Most notably, our continuing failure to take a righteous position against the subjugation of and violence toward women and people of color, not to mention the systematic exploitation and rape of Earth, belies the legitimacy of any such self-designation. It is this failure, in fact, that is at the core of the long emergency we have entered.
There are certainly those of us who demonstrate moral courage and to them, I salute. In so doing, I wish to observe one person in particular whose courage exemplifies this virtue. I’m referring to the U.S. representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district, the Republican, Liz Cheney.
Now I’m perfectly aware that given her consistently hard right conservative positions and the 93 percent pro-Trump voting record she had, this is not a politically correct position for me to take with my progressive friends.
However, Cheney’s brave vote to impeach Trump for his Jan. 6 "incitement of insurrection," as well as her continuing criticisms of his false narrative about voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, makes her worthy of special commendation. She did these acts knowing that they risked incurring the wrath of Trump and losing her Party’s support for her 2022 reelection bid. Her outspoken opposition to Trump has resulted in her being stripped by her Party of all her congressional committees and being removed as chair of the prestigious Republican Caucus Conference, as well as being ousted from Wyoming’s Republican Party.
Despite these repercussions, Cheney has maintained her courageous stand, participating as Co-Chair of the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, where she has accused Trump of a “supreme dereliction of duty,” a serious crime.
Her moral courage was further evidenced when she recently acknowledged on “60 Minutes” that she was mistaken to oppose marriage equality back in 2013. “I was wrong. I was wrong,” Cheney stated, a particularly powerful and personal admission in light of the family conflict her earlier position had caused with her happily married lesbian sister.
Taking a position contrary to our friends when they go in a direction that violates our moral principles, and owning and apologizing for our mistakes are the qualities of someone who, back in the day, we said had “character.” This was so even though the person in question, much like Liz Cheney, was not a saint, held views opposed to ours, and was a mixed-bag with their share of contradictions and warts. People, in other words, very much like us.
Cheney is an example of the kind of courage that all of us average human beings are not only capable of exhibiting, but need to be doing so in the days and years ahead, the courage of the stand-up person. Not only when it is safe and comfortable, but especially during those dicey moments at the family Thanksgiving table when everyone’s favorite uncle tells a racist “joke,” or when partying with our best buddy, and he is about to take sexual advantage of his incapacitated date, or in the office and factory when a transgender colleague is being bullied by our friends, or when a parent is abusing their child in a supermarket, or when a Trump supporter is being publicly ridiculed at a bar, or when our next door neighbor is mistreating their pet dog: in these and other everyday moments, we need to consult our hearts, be courageous like Liz, and do the right thing in a compassionate way.