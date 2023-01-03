Perhaps nothing more dramatically illustrates the long emergency and the societal collapse that it portends than the growing incidence of crime and violence that is presently afflicting our nation. According to a Gallup poll, 56 percent of Americans believe crime has increased where they live, a record greater than any since Gallup started taking this measure 50 years ago.
Certainly, we need to look no further than our own state and, specifically, Brattleboro for a reminder of this disturbing trend. According to Police Chief Norma Hardy, Brattleboro’s crime rate is the second highest in the state, 21 percent higher than the Vermont average and 70 percent higher than the national average. She stated that burglaries in Brattleboro have increased 37.25 percent from last year, assaults by 15.38 percent, and sexual crimes by 26.47 percent.
Though prompted by various causes — among others, drug addiction, poverty, homelessness, and mental health impairment, which are also signs of the time — the bottom line is that lawlessness is on the rise.
The concern about this trend is exacerbated by the related worry in many communities, like Brattleboro, that the available law enforcement appears to be insufficient to meet the demand for safety and protection. Chief Hardy has proactively proposed a citizen Brattleboro Resource Assistance Team that would free up the 18 officers on a force that is budgeted for 27 by having this unit handle crash and stolen property reports and do traffic control.
But in this environment, people are tempted to consider what they can do for themselves, an example of which has started in Rutland, where reports of stolen cars, thefts from buildings and retail thefts are all at least three times higher than their five-year averages. In response, local resident Chris Ghio started Rutland City Patrol, a citizens group that aims to reduce crime. According to VTDigger, “Ghio has between eight and 12 people patrolling five to seven nights a week. They’ve got radios, T-shirts, and custom car magnets announcing their presence.” Ghio believes they’re making a difference: “'It’s more than just the police. We’ve got a community.’”
But while Ghio “told [his] guys to keep things as safe as possible, [and to] try treat[ing] people with respect,” what brought his group to the attention of the media was an incident at the Rutland Home Depot recently where an alleged shoplifter was stopped and assaulted by citizens, and then later arrested by the police. While those who were involved in this incident were not identified as being part of Ghio’s Patrol, it nevertheless underscored the dilemma of community vigilantism.
On the one hand, it is not unreasonable for citizens to take charge of a situation where they feel unsafe and unprotected. We live in a time where desperate circumstances do and will increasingly result in desperate acts, including robberies and assaults. People will defend themselves, especially when public resources, like the police, are understaffed and overwhelmed.
That being said, it is also true that community vigilantism can promote counterproductive behavior that goes beyond simply preventing crime. The people on patrol are just average Janes and Joes, subject to the fear and adrenalin rush endemic to this task, as well as profiling prejudices and rage-resentment toward those trying to rip off their community. As they are not usually trained in the professional strategies that the police are supposed to employ, situations can easily escalate as they did in the Rutland Home Depot parking lot. This potential skyrockets if the alleged perpetrator is armed and defends himself accordingly (the Home Depot shoplifter, for example, purportedly pulled a knife on employees while trying to steal from Tractor Supply in Rutland weeks earlier).
In order to be viewed by the law, and the community in general, as not just another part of the problem, community vigilante groups will have to adopt certain standards of behavior. These will not be easy, especially for at least some men who can be quick to escalate the encounter with violent language and actions. This suggests to me that groups of this kind must not only be composed of mixed-race participants but they also are best served when generously inhabited with the presence and leadership of women.
Closely related, it is important that community vigilantes stick to their important task of stopping crime-in-progress and not assume the additional roles of judge or disciplinarian who punishes the offender. In the super-heated moment of a confrontation, when self-righteousness can contaminate how we respond, our behavior can easily degenerate into retaliation and retribution. These are inappropriate behaviors for community vigilantes and will quickly discredit the group when resorted to. If tempered, however, by the compassion that naturally arises when we recognize that, but for the grace of God, we will avoid acting out in vindictive ways.
Finally, physical force should be avoided whenever possible. If peaceful approaches are insufficient, the police should be notified while the group maintains a safe distance until help arrives, calmly restraining the offender as best we can with our superior numbers and nonprovocative behavior. It also goes without saying that carrying or using weapons must be nixed, as their presence only makes more likely their indiscriminate and regrettable employment.
Community vigilantism is an appropriate response to helping maintain a civil, safe environment in our communities, but only if it is used in skillful and wholesome ways that, while courageous, is also selfless and humble in its execution.