”When violence is accorded a patriotic value; when the very thing that frightens is the thing primed to save you from your fear; when the value of life itself has been cheapened ... then the conditions are right for authoritarian rule. (New York University professor of history, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of "Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present")
Over a few days in April, a white, male homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, shot a Black teenager who mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell; a 20-year-old woman was killed by a man in upstate New York when the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway; in Texas, two cheerleaders were shot by a man after one of them mistakenly got into a car thinking it was hers; and a North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard.
Nearly 30 states have adopted stand-your-ground laws, which give people the right to use deadly force if they fear for their lives.
The April 21 edition of The Nation magazine stated, “The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror loop roughly once a week so far this year,” taking “88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days.”
According to a national survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation, a majority of Americans say they or a family member has experienced gun violence, such as witnessing a shooting, being threatened by a person with a gun, or being shot, and that nearly 1 in 5 respondents said a family member had been killed by a gun. The survey “confirms that firearm-related injuries are ubiquitous,” said Dr. Selwyn Rogers, a surgeon and founding director of the UChicago Medicine trauma center. “For every person killed, there are two or three people harmed. These are people who have had fractures, who may have been paralyzed or disabled.” Beyond causing physical injuries, “gun violence has left many Americans living with trauma and fear,” Rogers said.
In 2021, there were 249 school shootings – by far the worst year on record.
Since 1968, more than 1.5 million Americans have died in gun-related incidents, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By comparison, approximately 1.2 million service members have been killed in every war in U.S. history, according to estimates from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The United States is the only country with more civilian-held guns than citizens, possessing an average of 120.5 firearms per 100 people, the highest rate in the world. Among the 40 largest countries in the world in 2019, the United States ranked fourth in having the highest rate of deaths due to firearms.
The gun lobby has aimed its appeal to the same population who commit the vast majority of gun slayings, insecure young men who have long sought to establish their virility with violence, particularly with guns. For example, an advertisement from Remington Arms for a semiautomatic rifle once put it: “Consider your man card reissued.”
The depth of our culture cannot be fully appreciated, however, until we fully digest the Republicans in Congress who wore AR-15 pins on their jacket lapels after the recent mass killings in California when at least 25 people were killed in four separate events; or a number of them sent Christmas cards picturing their families sitting around the Christmas tree holding AR-15s; or the Supreme Court handing down a decision requiring those trying to place restrictions on gun ownership to prove similar restrictions were in place when the Framers wrote the Constitution; or a Texas judge striking down a rule preventing domestic abusers from possessing firearms on the grounds that domestic violence was permissible in the 1700s; or the Republican-led Missouri State House voting against banning minors from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision with the rationalization that “while it may be intuitive that a 14-year-old has no legitimate purpose, it doesn’t actually mean that they’re going to harm someone, we don’t know that yet.”
The breadth and extent of gun violence in America not only desensitizes us to violence. It also denigrates the value of life, the very basis of a credible democratic society. It has normalized a most dangerous situation, hence, encouraging the political, social and psychological conditions propitious for autocracy.
Ironically, but not surprisingly, the fear of violence is creating the conditions for violence, as suggested by the recent wrong-place shootings mentioned above that have plagued communities for decades, but also by the dramatic increase in gun sales. A gun culture is built upon a distrust of fellow citizens, that at the same time further engenders that very distrust. This self-reinforcing loop stimulates further fear, anxiety and insecurity amongst the body politic, causing many to become receptive to an authoritarian type who promises law and order, even accepting extrajudicial, undemocratic, and, yes, violent means to do so.
Chickens have come home to roost: We are a society historically steeped in indiscriminate, wanton violence — just ask any person of color, native American, or most women. We shoot-first/ask-questions-later, a mentality that is reinforced by laws that don’t require us to have a permit, stand-your-ground policies where we don’t have to first retreat, macho hype from the gun lobbyists, and spineless politicians with authoritarian aspirations. Second only to the collapsing climate, the plague of gun violence with its attendant fascist implications is our most serious challenge to living in a society worth living in.