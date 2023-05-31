Along with the ubiquitous gun culture and seductive psychology of shared condolences victimhood, chaos is the breeding ground for an authoritarian strongman who promises to restore public order through an illiberal state authority. People are particularly vulnerable to the siren of stability and security at a time when our society is collapsing, beset with political polarization, economic volatility, and a catastrophic climate. As things break down, the resulting sense of chaos only foments the growth and acceptance of fascism. This is further promoted by intentional efforts of far-right groups to encourage the prospect of a civil or race war.
In October and November 2022, there were six attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington that the FBI identified as being executed by white supremacists in plots to take down the nation’s highly vulnerable power grid. As Ilana Krill and Bennett Clifford of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University warned last September, these attacks against critical infrastructure were done “in the hopes that it will trigger a cataclysmic confrontation in American society and collapse the country from within.”
These assaults were similar to ones that were directed at two North Carolina sub-stations in December that cut electricity to 40,000 people and the FBI-thwarted plot of two Neo-Nazis to bring down the electric power grid in Maryland so as to “destroy Baltimore.”
An extensive report from the anti-fascist research group, Task Force Butler, cited in the April 25 edition of Rolling Stone, told of a neo-Nazi gang, the NSC-13, that is seeking to turn New England into a white ethnostate. Their manifesto states they want to mainstream Nazism and believe they “become less fringe with every successful action, (that) our presence normalizes the impossible.” According to Task Force Butler, NSC-131 “members have a longstanding practice of instigating and committing racially, politically, and identity-motivated acts of violence “against religious, racial, and ethnic minorities, as well as the LGBTQIA+ community, and others deemed enemies,” all of which has been responded to by “piecemeal, local legal accountability efforts,” that “carry little to no consequences.”
Finally, the cloth patch, “RWDS” (Right Wing Death Squad), that was on the chest of the shooter who gunned down people in an outlet shopping mall in Allen, Texas earlier last month has been observed on the attire of Proud Boys and other extremist and white supremacist groups who advocate the kind of deadly violence demonstrated by the Texas mass shooting.
These are examples of contrived chaos that, along with the surge in hate crimes targeting specific populations (Jews, Blacks, gays and trans) and mass killings (especially at schools), up the ante in an already unstable, disintegrating social environment. The attraction of a leader who promises to impose law and order so that things run like they’re supposed to — even if this means breaking a few rules, as well as a few heads — is therefore understandably strong.
This proclivity for the strongman was underscored in a study conducted by the Allegheny College Center for Political Participation, where people were asked about their willingness to support leaders who promised to protect them by any means necessary, even if that meant violating standards of democratic behavior. Though more commonly embraced by Republicans, a wide range of the body public endorsed the view that it is acceptable to “bend the rules” for people like themselves to achieve political goals and who were willing to support political violence and sacrifice democracy to protect them from the hated, feared “Other” that threatens their values and status.
As the foregoing suggests, the way people typically respond to life’s chaos is by trying to impose control over our circumstances, a purpose always charged with the potential of violence. After all, order is the ultimate function of the civilization project and the standard behavior of us card-carrying members who try to live predictable and secure lives in a world of incessant change. This is why most of us live formulaic lives, suppressing vagrant impulses to venture too far from civilization’s campfire.
Fascism is civilization’s extreme expression of its inherent predisposition for order, control, and the power relationships they spawn, and why it has the enticing appeal it does for so many of us who cannot tolerate life out of our control. It is this ego-insatiable need that enables us to sell out our “better selves,” to compromise and sacrifice our intrinsic values that are the basis of a truly civilized existence for the dominating, controlling, hence, essentially immoral existence a strongman offers in place of the messy one that life unavoidably is.
But while fraught with risk and danger, our present collapsing world also provides us with an opportunity born of necessity to finally get it right. Challenging, indeed, after lifetimes of attempting to deny the heartbeat of perpetual change, we must now learn to live in this world as it is. By accepting life’s inherently chaotic nature, not only can we avoid succumbing to our fear and act, instead, with the courage required to be the adaptive, resilient people we need to be right now. But in so doing, we can also resist the seduction of fascism and its fatal delusion of an orderly, controlled existence.