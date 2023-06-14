Before all else, fascists are homicidal versions of your classic school-yard bullies, who attack and abuse the most vulnerable members of society.
Due to their own pathological insecurities and absence of personal value, they target their aggression toward those individuals who are perceived as outsiders by the larger community, readily persecuted by derogatory, hateful stereotyping. As a consequence, this minority is susceptible to and largely defenseless against bullying, less likely to be protected by the majority.
This dynamic of an increasingly aggressive bully operating against a socially isolated victim in the context of a largely passive public has been central to the growth of fascism, most notably Nazi Germany with its early attacks on gays, gypsies, and Communists, and then on Jews.
It is presently operative in our own country with the concerted assault against transgender people that is being conducted by far-right Republican politicians through the introduction of anti-trans, anti-drag, and anti-LGBTQ+ laws in many states, as well as their militant, transphobic allies amongst militia groups who have directed violence against these fellow citizens. As of June 5, there have been more than 525 such bills introduced in 41 states, with more than 75 bills signed into law in 2023 — a new record.
Gender-affirming health care-related bills, in particular, are prominent at unprecedented levels. Along with a renewed push to ban access to health care in general (like Medicaid) for transgenders, many of these bills create criminal penalties for anyone providing such care.
The larger context of this widespread attack on transgenders and LGBTQ+ people includes regulating gender identity and sexuality curriculum and discussions in public schools, and preventing trans students from participating in sports.
Public accommodation bills are seeking to prevent transgenders from using public facilities, particularly bathrooms and locker rooms. There are bills that would allow businesses and even hospitals to turn away LGBTQ people, or refuse them equal treatments.
Some legislation is attempting to limit the ability of trans folks to update gender information on IDs and records such as birth certificates and drivers licenses, which would put them at risk of losing their jobs.
The effort on the part of right-wing politicians to restrict how and when LGBTQ people can be themselves is also evidenced in the related effort to legislate bans and censorship of drag shows. GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, has been tracking current legislative proposals that, as of April, aimed to restrict or ban drag in 14 states. Since 2022, GLADD found there have been 191 anti-drag attacks nationwide, a number of which involved violence by extremist groups like the Proud Boys, Patriot Front, and local white supremacist chapters.
As the New York Times columnist, Charles M. Blow, noted on June 5, LGBTQ+ leaders have “raised the alarm about the severity of what we’re seeing” because, in contrast to other periods of backlash against the queer community, “this one has moved with alarming political calculation and efficacy.” The president and chief executive of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, stated plainly, “This is a terror campaign against our community.”
Such is the concern that for the first time in its 40-year history, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States.
This intensive campaign by current elected officials to stifle and demonize transgenders grooms the larger population to accepting the elimination of a group of our fellow citizens by a full-blown fascist regime (e.g., “Christian” pastor Jason Graber recently called for the execution of all LGBTQ people as well as the parents of transgender people). This horror becomes even more possible in light of the paucity of public protest over these serial outrages, as if transgender Americans aren’t also “created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This negligible response also recalls the silence on the part of the German populace during the Holocaust.
While the current anti-trans effort is seemingly limited to the radical right and Trump-infested Republicans, the rest of us would be well-advised to wake up, not to ignore or dismiss what is taking place. For as was true of Jews in Nazi Germany who were not a popular group, trans folks may not leap to the top of our concerns for many of us because of the anxiety and discomfort we experience due to our own heterocentric/homophobic biases. “It’s in this atmosphere of unfamiliarity and ignorance about who trans people are — and are not — that hysteria and cruelty flourish,” Blow correctly notes. Or, as the 19th Century English philosopher, John Stuart Mill, observed, “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men look on and do nothing.”
Standing up for -- and with -- transgenders is also standing up for ourselves. Failure to do so, as the final line of Niemoller’s poem reminds us (“Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”) is fatal. Democracy will only survive the fascist threat to divide us from each other, and ultimately against ourselves, if we consistently honor its values by acting on a daily practice of "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” for all citizens. Transgenders are us.