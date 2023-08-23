The New York Times columnist, Michelle Goldberg, wrote a fascinating piece on 30 June after attending a Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. rally outside Manchester, New Hampshire. As the son of Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in June 1968 while running for President, she was curious to see who turned out for this 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.
What she found was a mix of people she identified as, “the coalition of the distrustful,” who had been brought together by “a peculiar combination of cynicism and credulity.” The 2020 Biden voters she met that day were strongly opposed to voting for him again; some even said they preferred Trump. As a group, they were generally united in believing that while “they are living under a deeply sinister regime that lies to them about almost everything that matters,” the Kennedy campaign gave them the hope “we might be on the cusp of redemption.”
Nowhere did Goldberg find this point of view more clearly articulated than from Charles Eisenstein, a New Age rock star who, like R.F.K., Jr. (for whom Eisenstein works as a senior advisor) ”takes it for granted that J.F.K.’s murder was orchestrated by the national security state.”
Though Kennedy, Jr’s initial, surprisingly good poll numbers have since fallen off because of the candidate’s perceived anti-Semitism, for those who Goldberg identified as “a substantial, sincere and passionate following,” his campaign “has a messianic cast, promising deliverance from the division and confusion that began with J.F.K.’s assassination.” Eisenstein talked about a “Kennedy restoration” that would reestablish “a timeline in which America was moving towards greater and greater virtue.” And R.F.K himself, on the stage at this event in New Hampshire, claimed that a new Kennedy presidency could “restore America to the awesome vitality of the original Kennedy era.”
Does this sound all too familiar, a variation of something we’ve heard before? As Goldberg observed, “It was a softer, more eloquent version of Make America Great Again,” and “the audience loved it.”
Eisenstein jazzed Goldberg about ‘a huge political realignment going on in this country and that Kennedy “is unifying (with) people who have really lost trust in the system, lost trust in politicians, lost trust in the media, a coalition of the distrustful that cuts across divisions of right and left.”
All of this brought Bernie to mind for me, and my belief he could have won the 2016 Presidential election because he would have attracted voters — Republicans and independents, as well as Democrats — who only went with Trump because he was the sole candidate who spoke to how many felt, gave expression to their rage over feeling betrayed by a corrupt government.
But unlike Trump, Bernie has core integrity. He was not a Johnny-come-lately to champion working and middle class needs, and has consistently fought for policies all of his political life for everyday Janes and Joes. In contrast to Trump, he would have convinced a sufficient number of voters that he was the real deal.
As James Carville might have put it, it’s the integrity thing, stupid. More than anything else, honesty and trust in the public domain, and especially from our elected leaders, are what people want. That is the force behind the attraction of MAGA and Camelot. People are tired of the pervasive corruption and deceit they equate with much of our democracy, especially when it’s at their expense. They want something worthy of their allegiance. That is why they are susceptible to throwing the baby out with the bath water and ridding the country of democracy altogether.
Sensing blood in the water, Trump, with his Make America Great America Again and Kennedy and his call for a return to Camelot exploit this volatile, unstable brew of betrayal with a hunger for a return to some romanticized ideal. Unable to escape or control an alienating present, people embrace a fantasy of a magical past, are vulnerable to the siren of false promises from authoritarian-types who claim they can fulfill these sad, impossible dreams for them if they will fall into lockstep with them.
This is especially seductive for working and middle class white males who are the majority of the “coalition of the distrustful.” At the same time, they have seen a liberal democracy support the growing power of women and people of color that is eroding their gender and skin privileges, they have been disempowered by this same system that has stolen their jobs by promoting a globalization of the economy and opening the floodgates to immigrants, while neglecting to provide the training they need to be marketable in an increasingly technological world.
It’s easy to be contemptuous of Trump and Kennedy’s potential foot soldiers who swallow the fascist fodder of MAGA and Camelot, but only if we fail to appreciate the crushing diminishment of their standing in society, caused by the unfulfilled promise of the American Dream, as well as the waning of the illegitimate and disreputable power they have exercised over others.
Rather than our scorn and condemnation, however, these ripe candidates for fascism’s bogus promise to restore them to their past glory are more deserving of our heartfelt attention. This is extended not to sympathize with the decline of their inflated gender and racial standing, a process we support as necessary for a democratic society to grow and more fully realize its vision for all citizens. Rather, we do so to serve as a compassionate presence with fellow suffering human beings. Anything less authentic and transparent only compounds the Us and Them polarization that alienates us from one another, driving them further into the arms of the false gods of fascism, and us into self-righteous futility.