It’s a fact of life that we cannot live without power. Absent this essential feature, we lack the existential resources to successfully negotiate the unpredictability, insecurity, and impermanence that are inherent to life on this orb, not to mention the debilitating terror that accompanies such impotence.
And yet, in terms of controlling our destiny, as well as life’s circumstances, in general, we’re naturally powerless.
This is a critical issue for people like us who are born to a civilization whose purpose is to control life. From its inception, our civilization has increasingly been a way of life that is disconnected from nature and the rest of life in its mania to exercise political power. In contrast to at least some indigenous, “uncivilized” people who from birth are embraced and raised by their family, the larger society and the natural world as part of one, we do not live our lives as if we are a member of an interdependent union. Because of this failure, we are deprived of our potential source of power.
Instead, we enter the world alone, without the companionship, solidarity, and community we would otherwise realize through an acceptance of our interconnection. As a result, we are confronted with the prospect of psychological disintegration and social disfunction. Fortunately, the organism is prepared to deal with this intolerable eventuality through the radical individuality of “I.”
All human beings possess this latent property of ego. However, it is only with the civilized version, and the absence of life-sustaining empowerment, that ego manifests as “I.” This allows us to get through life in the political world until such a time in our spiritual development that we have acquired the necessary maturity to live life successfully, without ego.
“I” accomplishes this by deluding us into believing we are a separate and distinct Self, independent from and superior to the rest of the universe. A narcissistic presence that the sun rises and sets upon, “I” serves as a surrogate power for the empowerment that we, in our civilized state, are incapable of realizing for ourselves at this time of our lives.
Despite being necessary to keep us functioning in the political world, ego is also at the heart of the pain and suffering that is singular to life in this world. Specifically, it is the origin of civilization’s drive to control life, to dominate and subjugate, through the violent power relationships that have defined and cursed civilization — men over women, whites over Black, rich over poor, adults over children, civilization over nature, ultimately, “I” over the innately good person we inherently and potentially are. From small, corrosive daily cruelties, to horrific mass atrocities, ego is the source of civilization-inspired evil.
It doesn’t have to be this way, however. We have the developmental potential to grow beyond ego and become the spiritual adults we were meant to be. It’s only because of lifetimes of denying and repressing our true selves and becoming habituated to the illusion of power-over that we become stuck in ego, afraid of making this liberating leap. That is why we need to help ourselves by committing ourselves to the discipline of a daily practice that includes mindfulness-expansion meditation.
Our innate capacity to be real will need such dedicated assistance to awaken us to ego, as well as our potential to live without “I.” Nothing less will do to return us to our original condition, what the Zen master, Shunryu Suzuki, identified as “Beginners Mind,” where we accept and are open to life for what it is, including its essential impermanence and the inherent powerlessness of this condition, as well as our connection with the rest of life. and its innate empowerment. Only with this acceptance can we unstuck ourselves from ego’s sway, and liberate our lives from the control it exercises over what we say and do, intentionally choosing, instead, the person we are and want to be.
This is especially due to one very special nugget that arises with our acceptance of life, and that is the acceptance of ourselves for the person of heart we are, along with reservoir of humane, moral, and ethical values such a state embodies. The unrestrained expression of our essential goodness unlocks our potential for engaging in wholesome, skillful relationships with the rest of the living world, thus enabling us to realize the potential power of our interconnected, interdependent state. Quite simply, acceptance of what is allows love for its own sake to become the reigning power in our world.
This transformative power is invisible, never calling attention to itself. The practitioners of this attribute are selfless beings, rather than narcissistic Selves, modest and humble in our dealings with others, righteous, but not self-righteous. When we’re empowered, we cease hiding behind the mask of “I.” Our unassuming approach to life is the clearest sign that while it is still part of us, and upon occasion will influence our imperfect selves, we no longer require the charlatan “I” to get us through life. As long as we are consistently true to who we really are, we are empowered to do this for ourselves.