The possibility for the transformative activism required by our times can only emerge when we finally disabuse ourselves of trying to change the world, accepting, instead, that we can only change our imperfect selves to approximate the person we want the world to be. This may not sound like much in light of the dire straits that our civilization is in, desperate for radical remediation. But it’s when we appreciate this modest purpose as being good enough that we then have something of value to offer the world.
Contrary to the way activism has historically been practiced, the fundamental changes we need right now will not occur by trying to impose them on others. The essence of our dilemma is spiritual, revolving around the quality of our everyday relationships with other living beings; hence, political solutions — the exercise of power over and control of life — only replicate, do not resolve political problems.
Despite occasionally achieving reforms to make society’s miseries more bearable, the underlying conditions responsible for the latter — the power relationships of men over women, whites over blacks, rich over poor, and so on that have characterized our civilization from the beginning — remain unchanged. To accomplish such, we have to reimagine the activist project, not as the power struggle it has historically been in an effort to supplant one political arrangement with another, but as a spiritual one that essentially accepts life as it is. Only then do we transcend the politics that corrupt our relationships.
Though this flies in the face of how activism typically envisions itself, accepting life promotes a practice that honors and respects life — the spark of the living moment! — which is the basis of transformative change. This includes such indispensable values as compassion and kindness, forgiveness and generosity, personal integrity and moral courage, gratitude and humility, unconditional love and selflessness. Accepting life, in other words, allows us to finally join with and act on the logic of our inherent interconnection with life from which these values naturally arise.
Our acceptance, however, should not be misunderstood as being passive or indifferent toward that which harms life. Quite the contrary, because of our love for life, our resistance to oppression, injustice and subjugation is unequivocal.
But we display this behavior without an intention to punish, exact revenge, or gratuitously abuse. Our acts are commensurate with our acceptance of the oppressive other as a fellow sentient being, thus short-circuiting the eternal political cycle of opposing power-over with power-over. Yes, we resist the life-negating act but do so while accepting its agent as one of us.
With this in mind, we humbly offer the following as an example of the transformative alternative we can create when we accept the fact of our collapsing society.
We start by bringing the climate catastrophe we know in our heads down to our hearts, where we feel and grieve the loss of our world we have otherwise been denying by living our lives as if what is happening isn’t. As challenging as this is, it is more possible when we engage with other kindred souls. We can better learn to live with our existential reality when we engage in a practice of being there for each other, providing the compassion, validation, and support we require for such a necessary undertaking.
In this way, we break through the silence and isolation we have imposed on ourselves and our fellow solitaires through our attachment to the hyper-individualism of the narcissistic “I” that haunts civilized humankind. By embracing life instead and our inherent interconnection/interdependency with each other, we access the source of our latent power and strength, enabling us to realize everyday peace, freedom, social justice, and equality.
We are able to bring people together in neighborhood and community groups for the purpose of talking about that which currently overwhelms our solitary selves: how do we live in a collapsing world? Aware of the collective wisdom that arises when people address issues in union, we informally, albeit skillfully, facilitate gatherings where people discuss and increasingly confront how we are to live and take care of ourselves and each other through the liberating relationships that can facilitate the adaptation, resiliency, preparation, and mutual aid required for the new normal we are entering.
Perhaps we begin by inviting a small group of folks — family, friends, neighbors — who have expressed concern about the climate situation to a series of potluck gatherings. We might begin this sensitive process of building trust, transparency, and risk-taking by sharing where we’re at, our fears and worries, hopefully inspiring others to then open themselves to the group.
When the timing seems right, we ask: what can we do? This is best done when we are able to share with others examples of what we have been doing to prepare for a disaster we may have to flee from, like having a bag of essential clothing, important documents and mementos, prescriptions, pet food, and cash that we can grab and run with if that should become necessary.
Or having on hand containers of gasoline, several months’ worth of beans, rice and canned fish, bottled and tap water, medical supplies and prescriptions, etc., for situations where we are isolated from the outside world for an extended time. We encourage conversation about our efforts. Hopefully, this will prompt others to run with these ideas, incorporating them into ones of their own with the idea of returning to future gatherings to share what they’ve done.
These are possible first steps people can take in a process of increasingly becoming a community that learns the value of taking care of one another.