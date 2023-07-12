Tim Stevenson is a community organizer with Post Oil Solutions from Athens, and is author of “Resilience and Resistance: Building Sustainable Communities for a Post Oil Age” (Green Writers Press), and the recently published, “Transformative Activism: A Values Revolution in Everyday Life in a Time of Societal Collapse” (Apocryphile Press). He can be reached at bereal@vermontel.net. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.