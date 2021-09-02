What is so difficult to accept about the unfolding climate catastrophe is that no matter what we do now, it‘s certain to get worse in the future. This is because of the time lag that the climate is subject to, not mention the piecemeal efforts that humanity has taken thus far to address the crisis.
As our Vermont neighbor and founder of 350.Org, Bill McKibben, has noted, “It’s too late to stop global warming, that’s no longer on the menu ... even if we do everything right at this point, the temperature will go up. The main question is whether we’ll be able to hold the rise in temperature to a point where we can, at great expense and suffering, deal with those crises coherently, or whether they will overwhelm the coping abilities of our civilization. The latter is a distinct possibility.”
In light of last month’s U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) update on our situation, as well the grim, scientific studies that have appeared with almost daily regularity in recent years, this possibility has moved beyond the boundaries of distinct.
To borrow the Doomsday Clock analogy from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, it‘s not 5 minutes before, but rather 5 minutes after midnight.
This capitalist industrial civilization is finished. Collapse is either likely, inevitable, or already unfolding. We have two choices.
We can continue to engage in implicative denial by pursuing a politics of sustainability that doesn’t seriously confront the reality of collapse, an approach that unfortunately is rife in the climate and environmental movements. This is evidenced by their failure to organize a national strike, a massive Occupy D.C., or some other action commensurate to the unprecedented existential threat that confronts humanity. However unintentional, this failure only preserves the status quo by fostering the illusion that we will be able to sustain anything remotely like our current “normal” arrangements.
Our other, more life-affirmative choice is to engage in a transformation that would in no way resemble the old civilization. This choice includes adopting the precautionary principle that if collapse is probable, then it is necessary to do what we can to soften the blow, reduce the harm, and prepare ourselves to live in a new world. It includes abandoning hope that our present way of life will continue; in so doing, this creates space to consider more viable options that had been previously dismissed as unrealistic by our now discredited illusions.
Typically, climate activists avoid speaking the truth of our situation because we believe this will turn off people from taking action. We disagree. While this concern is applicable to some, we believe that quite the opposite can and does happen when we face the truth. As previous catastrophes have demonstrated (see, e.g., “A Paradise Built in Hell” by Rebecca Solnit), people often rise to the occasion, exhibiting their inherent capacity for selfless behavior when faced with life and death situations, such as the one we confront today.
Taking the likelihood of collapse seriously can be a game changer. Only when we seriously deal with the prospect of collapse can we be real about the need to create a viable life-sustaining environment. Recognizing that collapse is likely, we are apt to be more receptive to what this means for our lives, and engage in, not just another shuffle of the same old deck, but meaningful efforts, instead. Rather than avoiding or denying its all too real possibility, collapse becomes front and center to how we increasingly go about living our lives.
In so doing, people realize their agency, especially when we understand that we’re on our own, that no one is riding to our rescue. We accept that the ways we have lived our lives no longer work, and, in fact, are responsible for the dilemma we find ourselves in today. It is then we the people step into our power and have a chance of doing what needs to be done.
Abandoning hope that the present capitalist-patriarchal-white supremacist-industrial way of life is feasible, we redefine ourselves by focusing our energies on helping to create the transformative re-localization of our towns and communities into bastions of greater self-sufficiency, spiritual values, mutual aid, parallel institutions, and participatory democracy.
While transformative in itself, what makes localization in the time of collapse especially so are the wholesome values its members will likely bring to our relationships out of necessity. We will act in this way because we are in crisis mode, our lives are on the line, and we can no longer get away with being sloppy and careless, mindless and indifferent; we can’t afford to be unreal with one another, or to indulge in the crappy behaviors that have so often defined our interactions. Rather, our inherent potential for kindness, compassion, generosity, cooperation, courage, selflessness, integrity, equanimity and a host of other life-enhancing values rise to the surface and become our everyday way of being in this collapsing world.
But this can only happen when we begin to be honest with one another.
And while there’s no guarantee that this will save our present civilization from collapsing, it will at least allow for the possibility of a transformative transition that will be worth surviving to.
(NOTE: New group forming for those who accept the likelihood of societal collapse and wish to explore transformative adaptation possibilities. Contact Tim at bereal@vermontel.net for info.)