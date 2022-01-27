We are a hurting people.
As much as the long emergency is about the climate crisis, COVID and the threat of fascism, the growing likelihood of societal collapse cannot be fully appreciated until we open our hearts to the pain and suffering that so many of us are experiencing right now in our everyday lives. Only in this way can we respond with the kindness and compassion that we all are in such great need of at this moment.
There are a number of sobering statistics these days about our emotional or mental state (drug overdose cracked 100,000 for the first time last year; 51.5 million of us have been diagnosed with mental illness) as well as the stressors in our lives (millions of us have lost loved ones to COVID; unaffordable shelter in every state in the nation). But there are two alarming tendencies that have shined an especially revelatory light on our fraught times.
The first is the recently identified phenomenon known as “deaths of despair.” This expression was coined by the wife/husband Princeton University economists, Anne Case and Angus Deaton, in their book, “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism.” Their research found, that when compared to most of the 20th Century when the life span of Americans had generally lengthened from roughly 50 years to nearly 80, mortality rates rose sharply beginning in the 1990s among middle-aged, non-Hispanic, white Americans, especially those without a college degree. This was in contrast to every other age, racial and ethnic group, as well as their counterparts in other rich countries,
What was going on?
Studies revealed that those susceptible to deaths of despair were largely working class people ages 45 to 54 who died from drug overdoses, and alcohol-related liver disease as well as more intentional acts of suicide, like shootings or hanging. The core concerns of this group included financial distress, absence of viable jobs, a deteriorating sense of community, the vanishing of civic trust, social dysfunction ,and fragmentation in family life. As the publisher’s blurb put it, Deaths of Despair presents a “ troubling portrait of the American dream in decline.”
The second very much related, but perhaps more disturbing example has to do with the way we Americans are responding to one another during these stressful times where there is an observable decline in interpersonal kindness and compassion, on planes and highways, in stores and schools, amongst friends and family. “Something darker and deeper seems to be happening,” writes columnist David Brooks, “a long-term loss of solidarity, a long-term rise in estrangement and hostility in a society that is dissolving from the bottom up as much as from the top down.”
There have been a number of accounts of how people have been using Facebook and twitter to attack members of school and election boards, threatening them and their families with physical violence, because they won’t ban critical race theory or declare Trump the winner, as well as abusing the surviving spouse and parents of a COVID fatality who had opposed masking or vaccinations with insults and mockery, declaring that they “deserved to die.“ Such sentiments are an outgrowth of the nation’s extreme polarization, fueled by schadenfreude. It’s not just taking a little pleasure in somebody’s misfortune; rather, it’s seeing our enemies suffer.
No question the toxic comments of right-wing politicians, talk radio, and an ex-POTUS have given license to our baser behaviors, contributing significantly to the uncompromising divisions that characterizes much of the body politic today. The relevance of this polarization is felt especially in how it exacerbates the erosion of democratic values in our country. Beyond laws and the Constitution, democracy ultimately stands or falls on how we behave with one another. Without a foundation of respect and acceptance of each other as fellow living beings, democratic ideals don’t have a chance of being our everyday living reality.
That is why we must do our best to avoid retaliating for acts that anger and upset us. We need to respond, instead, with an awareness that such malicious behaviors are not those of happy people who act the way they do because of the emotional pain they are suffering.
Inflicting meanspirited, indecent, hateful behaviors on others is often the consequence of not being able to skillfully deal with our own sorrow and misery. In devoting our energy to plunging a dagger into the heart of another, we are also thrusting one into our own as well.
While hateful behavior is not one that encourages compassion from others, we are well advised to do the best we can by accepting the other as a fellow living being who deserves to be treated accordingly. Otherwise, we only compound and perpetuate the very behavior we are reacting against, increasingly poisoning our social well.
Only by digging into the best of us can we begin to reverse the deficit of kindness and compassion the we are collectively suffering from. Admittedly, it is challenging in these difficult times to be the loving kind people we potentially are, and need to be. But for what it’s worth, we should keep in mind that, as much as we harm ourselves when we harm another, so, too, are we taking good care of ourselves when we behave with kindness and compassion toward another.