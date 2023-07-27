“It’s worse than a new normal. I call it a new abnormal.” — University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann
"We've run out of time, because change takes time." — University of New South Wales climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick
“We are just getting a small taste for the types of impacts that we expect to worsen under climate change.” — Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald
"We can’t be complacent any longer. It is a matter of survival. This latest flooding all around Vermont is a sober reminder that we’re running out of time." — State Rep. Mollie S. Burke
Three years ago, the climate scientists at UMass Amherst presented an in-depth study about how climate change would manifest over different regions of the United States in the years ahead. For the Northeast, it stated our prominent feature would be inordinate rain.
Vermont has been blessed to live within an incredible bubble of good fortune since Irene that has shielded us from the horrific storms, flooding, fires, heat waves, drought, famines, and climate refugees that otherwise afflicted so much of the rest of the world, including regions of our own country, over recent years. At least until now.
This brief respite ended earlier this month, unprepared as we were (perhaps because of the bubble) for the epic flooding much of our state experienced. As Grace Oedel, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farmers Association of Vermont, commented for many of us, “Like nobody was talking about catastrophic flooding. We didn’t really know that was coming before it came.”
Despite the commendable work we did to apply lessons learned from Irene, we were obviously underprepared for what happened. With all due respect to Ms. Oedel, we could have been more cognizant of this possibility if the unraveling climate was more present in our daily consciousness. After all, for three decades, scientists warned us that a warming atmosphere would hold more water vapor that would translate into heavier rains.
And both the National Climate Assessment and Vermont’s own climate assessment has made clear that the state faces more frequent and disastrous flooding due to climate change, increasingly resulting in a pattern of compounding damage where each weather event hits before the damage of the last one is repaired.
Then there is the perhaps related matter of extreme heat, which is “the nation’s top weather-related killer,” according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) official, Morgan Zabow. After the hottest June ever, the first global heat wave across the Northern Hemisphere just happened in July. Like the flooding, heat waves will be more frequent and severe.
Is there a connection between extreme rains and extreme heat? Scientists don’t know for certain, but growing evidence suggests such linkage.
The first month of July brought the hottest global temperatures in 143 years of record-keeping, and broke the unofficial record—not once, but three times--since the last interglacial period 125,000 years ago. Scientists know by examining copious climate clues in proxy data like tree rings, ice cores, ocean sediments, etc. that Earth’s average temperature has not been this warm since the ice age ended 20,000 years ago.
And El Niño—a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean while affecting weather all over the world--is just getting started. As it grows stronger, and adds more heat to Earth’s system, this summer will continue to set new all-time global records for hot days. But no matter how hot it gets, the summer of 2023 will be considered a “cool” summer in a couple of decades.
“It’s only going to get worse and worse,” Zabow said. “And so if people aren’t thinking about it, especially regularly, that’s when it gets even deadlier.”
The rising temperature also jeopardizes the already slim hopes of meeting the 1.5 C temperature target that the U.S. and more than 190 other countries pledged to achieve in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to avoid truly catastrophic consequences. The climate research group Berkeley Earth has said that global average temperatures in June were 1.47 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, just a shade under the Paris climate agreement. Missing that target would spell doom for many small island nations at risk from the rising sea levels, and would also have deadly repercussions for the rest of the world including drought, famine, millions of climate refugees, and, of course, disastrous flooding and rising numbers of heat-related deaths .
The World Meteorological Organization said there is a 66 percent chance the annual global average temperature rise will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius at least once between now and 2027. But “(t)he chances of avoiding 1.5 degrees is nil” opined Princeton University climate scientist, Michael Oppenheimer. “It’s too hard to get there. We’re not getting our act together fast enough to avoid it at this point.”
Two essential facts must always be kept in mind about the climate. One, its changes are exponential, not linear, as we, along with scientists and their erroneous predictions, have incorrectly assumed.
And two, most people believe climate change involves manageable, incremental effects whereas the reality is that the change is never incremental, but rather a combination of events that can lead to unexpected impacts like extreme heat quickly followed by heavy rainfall, crisis upon crisis.
The rapidly growing climate emergency must become a part of our daily lives, especially in terms of better preparing ourselves NOW, in our homes and communities, by building emergency preparedness and mutual aid for what is already here, and sure to get worse.” We really have no choice.
How we might go about this in two weeks.