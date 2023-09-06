Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

Tim Stevenson is a community organizer with Post Oil Solutions from Athens (bereal@vermontel.net), and is author of “Resilience and Resistance: Building Sustainable Communities for a Post Oil Age” (Green Writers Press), and the recently published, “Transformative Activism: A Values Revolution in Everyday Life in a Time of Societal Collapse” (Apocryphile Press).