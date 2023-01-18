As those of you who have read my column know, I believe we cannot realize the sane and compassionate existence that so many of us dearly want without, at the same time, embracing a way of life that centers around a consistent moral, virtuous practice in our everyday relationships with one another, as well as with the rest of life. In fact, it is precisely our failure as a people to conduct ourselves in such a manner that, in my opinion, has led to the long emergency we are currently in and the societal collapse that is rapidly enveloping us.
Having said this, however, I don’t want to be misunderstood as suggesting that a daily righteous practice will necessarily rescue us from the apocalyptic fate that seemingly awaits us. As anyone knows who has been paying attention, the world at this point will continue to unravel no matter what we do. Bill McKibben warned us, “even if we do everything right at this point, the temperature will go up.” And with that, of course, the dire consequences we’re already experiencing will worsen. The unvarnished truth is our ship has drifted into the midst of the icebergs: it’s too late to turn around.
So why bother, you might understandably ask, with being a virtuous person when it likely will make no difference in avoiding collapse?
I would argue that, given our circumstances, our task at the present moment isn’t so much one of trying to prevent that which cannot be saved as it is learning how to live with this dying society in a transformative way. This is where a practice of heart-based values becomes most relevant.
While in many ways we don’t have a clue as we increasingly enter this disintegrating world, and will have to figure things out as we stumble along this unfamiliar path, one essential need that we can work on right now that will serve us well in the time ahead is our relationships with one another. Specifically, we must revolutionize ourselves from a people whose behaviors have been largely dictated by ego, as evidenced by the hateful, greedy, deluded conduct we have regularly exhibited down through the years, and that bares primary responsibility for where we are today, to a selfless way of life that revolves around compassionate relationships characterized by moral integrity.
This may take your breath away, appearing as it does to be a challenge second to none. And it is! But if we are to make the subtle but profound, every day but radical changes in our way of life that will be required of us to live in the collapsing world we’ve engendered, nothing short of a transformation of this kind will do.
Fortunately, as daunting as this is, we’re not entering this unprecedented situation with a completely empty hand. On the contrary, we were born with the very existential wherewithal we require at this moment, the heart-based goodness that, at moments over the years, we’ve exhibited in moments of crisis. While characteristically quiescent, even absent much of the time in our daily routines, this latent potential is nevertheless especially important now when communities of collaboration and mutual aid, not to mention relationships of compassion and kindness, are so essential to what we need to do.
To act on our intrinsic goodness, we need to awaken to what is our greatest source of power, our natural interconnection with each other and all other living beings. Being conscious of our commonality naturally taps into our heart source and its repository of intrinsic values, which provide us with the impetus to behave in a moral, ethical manner. Recognizing our mutuality — that we are one! — our hearts naturally open to the other so that they are no longer the “other.” They are essentially us, as we are them.
But living as we do in a political civilization where power relationships dominate, there is nothing automatic here. It is an exceptional one of us who hasn’t been thoroughly conditioned to deny our heart’s natural impulses and indoctrinated to accede to the radical individualism of ego that denies our true interrelationship with the rest of life. As such, we will need to engage in an intentional, conscientious practice dedicated to scraping off the layers of rust that have accumulated over the years on values that were infrequently used or untapped altogether. This is something we can be doing now.
With commitment, this way of being can be consistently realized so that our innate moral center emerges, along with the ethical courage and personal integrity that sustain it and make it real: so that acts that were largely performed in the past only when it was safe or convenient become a regular part of our behavioral repertoire.
This will be the outcome when our efforts are increasingly made for their own sake right now and not for some ulterior purpose down the road. Only then do our expressions of the heart touch the heart of another, are our virtuous acts their own reward.
And while it is true that such a practice does not guarantee what tomorrow holds for us, it does have a lot to say about the quality of our lives today.