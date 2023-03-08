Despite the fact that many of us get upset with the pathological dishonesty of people like Donald Trump and George Santos, the fact is that their chronic mendacity is nothing more than extreme expressions of behavior that most of us routinely exhibit every day, to one degree or another. From little white lies and half-truths, fibs and whoppers, embellishments and omissions, to deceptions and evasions, distortions and deceits, silences and smokescreens, being unreal is second nature to being civilized.
It is seemingly part of our civilized DNA, in the service of creating, promoting and maintaining the fictions that are the pillars of civilization, and of us as a civilized people.
The origin of civilized human’s penchant for dishonesty is baked into our assumption of our superiority to the rest of life. Designating ourselves as civilized is tantamount to placing us above, separate from, and of higher rank to the natural order, including most importantly, our natural selves.
We try to translate this false consciousness into reality by dominating and controlling the rest of life, including our fellow human beings. This is the thrust of civilization. It is this arrogance of being superior to the rest of life that has not only sanctioned the practice of humans over nature, but privileges other power relationships, such as men over women, whites over people of color, rich over poor, adults over children, etc., and to view as natural the power hierarchy of political society. Living this basic untruth is the basis for defining ourselves as a civilized race while at the same time legitimizing behavior that totally discredits anything worthy of such an appellation.
But civilization’s penchant for exhibiting power over life does not necessarily apply to all humans. As I discussed recently in these pages (“The Spiritual Origin of the Climate Crisis,” 22 December), it distinguishes those of us who are born to a political society which, with its emphasis upon the radical individualism that attempts to exact control over life, blinds us to our basic interconnection and interdependence with all of life. In so doing, we are cut off from the rest of the natural world and, hence, deprived of our true source of power, a state that we only realize when we embrace our oneness with the universe. To do so would enable us to live successfully with the uncertainties and insecurities inherent to life’s incessant change, especially our always pending death. Lacking this power, however, ego arises.
Ego is a latent property of all human beings, but is not operational for everyone, notably those who are fortunate to be born to a world that lives in harmony with the natural world. When the latter condition does not exist , however, and we suffer the absence of the necessary spiritual resources — specifically, the ability to accept and live successfully life as it is, including our inescapable condition of powerlessness — the organism calls upon ego to provide us with a power surrogate. Not able to live with our state of powerlessness, ego comes to the rescue.
“I” is the representation of ego in the real world, an independent, fictitious self-identity. Because we cannot accept life’s impermanence, and the end of life that it portends, ego provides the illusion of power through the creation of a narcissistic “I,” and its fantasy of certainty, security, and permanence. This is who we are, at least in our minds.
In order to sustain “I,” however, we must engage in incessant lying, protecting and defending, embellishing[A1] and fabricating. It is a mindless activity where we are always playing the role of this fictitious “I.” Only in brief moments do we allow ourselves to be transparent, to let the mask fall away, and to be real.
Developmentally, we are capable of growing beyond “I” and coming to live with the power that arises when we accept our inherent powerlessness. This is accomplished when we are blessed to be nurtured in a social environment that respects, loves and, hence, encourages us to be the full momentary expression of life we are.
Absent this, however, as most of us are in the political world, such a condition can still be realized through a spiritual practice where we commit ourselves to a dedicated effort of living our lives without being dependent upon ego, accepting instead life for what it is. So doing also frees our heart to express its intrinsic goodness along with the moral and ethical values we then bring to our relationships with others.
Unfortunately, most of us remain stuck in ego, and civilization’s original power relationship, “I” over the inherently powerless, momentary person we actually are. We cannot accept ourselves for who we are. Spending lifetimes living as the untruth of a fictional Self rather than simply being real, we are divided against ourselves. This is why so many of us live lives we don’t want, and want lives we don’t live, the foundation of our uncivil civilization.
This can only change when we reverse this equation by coming together with ourselves as one, and living lives of heart.