Imagine this scenario. You’re a renter who has signed a year lease agreement with your landlord. Near the end of your year-long tenancy, you mention to them that you will be leaving the area, since you found a better job out of state. Your landlord replies, “Sorry, you can’t do that – I’ve decided you’re staying, even though your lease is ending. You’re not going anywhere.”
I hope you find the idea of this as ridiculous and laughably unfair as I do, but this is simply the reverse of what the proposed charter amendment, Article 2 on our Brattleboro ballots on March 7, is proposing. The “Just Cause Eviction” charter change proposes to invalidate an important contract between adults, called a lease, in which both tenants and landlords are protected with agreed parameters for a certain period of time. According to the language as written, the article “excludes from ‘just cause’ the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy.” So, even though both tenant and property owner have agreed that they both have the right to end the relationship when the lease expires, that right is forfeited by the homeowner, but is retained by the tenant, assumedly forever. Perpetual tenancy is theirs, if they want it.
Another ridiculous aspect of this proposed “Just Cause Eviction” article is asking you, the voter, to believe that the end of a contract entered into by consenting adults is “eviction.” That’s not eviction, that’s the end of a legal agreement, and more often than not, one that is gladly renewed by landlords when it comes to good tenants. As someone with plenty of experience with being both a tenant and a landlord, I can assure you that good tenants want good landlords, and that good landlords want good tenants to stay in their properties for as long as possible.
But let’s set aside this rather Orwellian concept that the end of a legal lease term is the same as eviction for a moment, and focus on the stated reason for the need for this charter change: tenants need help in finding and retaining good, affordable places to live. This article will worsen the problems we are currently facing with our housing shortage.
Why? Because this move will increase risks to local landlords. The message to landlords is that once they choose an applicant, they could have the right to perpetual tenancy in your property. That increased risk will prompt the need for increased risk protection in the form of much more stringent screening, credit checks, higher rents (the article allows 12 percent per year, an insanely high allowance for any responsible landlord), and probably many more pages of rules and conditions contained in every lease. I’d predict that automatic yearly increases of 10 to 12 percent will often be written into leases if this passes, because it will be one way to help pay for the included rule that the landlord must provide one month’s rent as “hardship and relocation assistance” should a tenant have to leave – yes, that is in there too.
Concerned about the short-term rental market and the effect that has on our local availability? Watch what happens when the hassle of operating short-term rentals is suddenly looking much more attractive because Brattleboro has removed a basic protection for landlords of long-term rentals. With short-term rentals, owners don’t have to worry about tenants staying forever, and I would think many more long-term units will be lost to this attractive alternative as well.
I want to make it clear that I am writing this letter as a resident, former tenant, and current reluctant landlord here in Brattleboro. This opinion is my own, and not connected in any way to the Brattleboro Select Board, which took no position on the voter-led initiative to place this on the ballot. I care about our town, and my motivation in writing is to encourage you to prevent our housing crisis from getting much worse due to this proposed charter change.
Brattleboro has been leading the way in lifting building restrictions and unnecessary zoning requirements, so much so that our actions are being emulated at the state policy level. At the very moment when town governments like Brattleboro’s are trying everything in their power to encourage more housing units to come on the market, this policy will be a perfect vehicle to discourage those property owners who want to be part of the solution, and instead encourage them to sell to out-of-state investors who look after bottom lines, not their neighbors.
Make no mistake, it’s absolutely true that we are in a housing crisis here, and across this entire country. The solution to this crisis is rapidly laying the groundwork for the creation of more rental units to correct the supply/demand issue at the heart of these problems. You, the voter, have a responsibility to consider not only the stated reasons for this policy, but to consider the effects that such a terrible policy might have. It’s not enough to want things to change for the good of those who are vulnerable. We must all think carefully about actions that will make the present situation much worse for the folks we are trying to help.
Please join me in voting No on article 2 on March 7. Then, let’s get to work on an honest, respectful, and locally based dialogue about what will truly help our desperate situation with affordable, safe and stable housing in Brattleboro.