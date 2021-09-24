As we move into the final quarter of 2021, I am struck by how much transition my home town of Brattleboro is experiencing this year. Whether driven in some part by our collective and individual traumas during 2020’s pandemic, or simply a natural convergence of several town staff leaders eyeing the solace of retirement, the fact remains that several key figures in our town are moving on and choosing to sunset their successful careers in public service.
At our last Select Board meeting we announced that Steve Barrett, our public works director, will also be joining the high-profile list of those who will be retiring from service to Brattleboro before the end of 2021. Steve will join the recent or imminent departures of Town Manager Peter Elwell, Police Chief Mike Fitzgerald, Town Manager Secretary Jan Anderson, and Fire Chief Mike Bucossi. In all cases, I’m happy to say that the next person to step into these key staff leadership positions are talented and capable leaders themselves, and people in whom I have full confidence to capably serve Brattleboro for years to come.
But let’s reflect on the incredible career of Steve Barrett for a moment, and fully understand the commitment he has shown to Brattleboro over his years. Steve has been part of our town team since 1974, when he became a call firefighter and continued for a total of 33 years to then become a fire captain in 2007 – an admirable career in itself.
Steve then transitioned over to the Department of Public Works, becoming a water pollution operator in 1980 and quickly rising to leadership positions. From utilities supervisor, to utilities superintendent, to utilities/highways chief and then finally to public works director in 1996, the position he continues in to this day. That’s 47 years of service to Brattleboro.
Steve Barrett not only served all those years but spent over 25 of them as part of the senior management team and was the head of the most complex and extensive variety of services provided to our community. He’s been involved in two wastewater plant upgrades, the construction of our first water treatment plant, the expansion of the Retreat Wells, huge rerouting of traffic patterns to better serve our needs, oversaw our town’s excellent responses to numerous natural and human emergencies, and countless winter storms.
Steve’s actions and experience that guided Brattleboro through Tropical Storm Irene enabled us to recover more quickly and certainly more fully than many other communities. His ability to tap into his encyclopedic knowledge of Brattleboro’s infrastructure and history, apply technical skill and natural instincts, and then communicate quickly and effectively to make solutions happen are what made Steve the DPW leader that Brattleboro needed for so many years.
In my five years on the Select Board, I’ve learned that Steve is not only the guy you go to for the “real story” about the whys of our town infrastructure quirks and to discuss possible remedies, but that he has already run through my ideas before I have, multiple times. It’s pretty impossible to throw Steve a “gotcha” question or raise his eyebrow with an innovative idea because he will immediately tell you, “well we tried that in 1981 and it didn’t turn out the way we had hoped …” and then will proceed with a fascinating story, laced with prudent historical caution and a tale of good intentions gone horribly wrong. But he also will offer you a healthy dose of practical suggestions for the future, because like any good leader, he knows that past failures do not always mean a better model isn’t waiting to be made into reality.
Clearly, I have huge respect for Steve Barrett and his incredibly dedicated years of service to Brattleboro. I also know him well enough to be able to say he is one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met. He and his wife Helayne live nearby my family, and they took so many opportunities to reach out to us during the pandemic as we struggled with raising a toddler in isolation. We will be forever grateful for their friendship, especially as my family are relative newcomers to Brattleboro compared to the long history of the Barrett family. To me, they are the perfect example of good Vermont neighbors, ready to lend a tool or a hand or a shoulder to cry upon.
I am also very happy to say that in classically responsible Steve Barrett style, he has the future of our DPW in mind in the thoughtful guidance he has provided to Dan Tyler, who will be stepping into Steve’s role in December. Dan has been with the town for almost three years, has an impressive work history with VTrans, DMI and VT Sewer and Drain. He will be an excellent public works director.
As I watch the maple leaves begin to fall on this year’s streets and sidewalks, and a new year of challenge approaches, it’s hard not to reflect on the long service of our retiring town staff who have held these important roles to Brattleboro and to Vermont. Their lives have been dedicated to making this part of the world a little bit better for all of us, and I hope we can all take a few moments to be grateful for these helpful, good neighbors.