One of the rewarding things about being a public servant in Vermont is the opportunity to learn about our public employees’ jobs and gain appreciation for those times when I see those duties being performed well. Whether it is learning of the extra mile that a library or recreation employee goes to help a community member, or hearing of a public works worker showing extra patience to a neighbor explaining a road closure, time and time again I am reminded of how Brattleboro employees often go above and beyond their job descriptions.
When a new officer of the Brattleboro Police Department takes their oath to serve and protect, they do so knowing that they are stepping into a job description that encompasses a very wide range of services to the community of the Brattleboro area, and every visitor. To say that the duties of a police officer here in Vermont are varied is an understatement; those officer duties also change day-to-day and moment-to-moment. This is a fact that I know would cause me great stress, but luckily, we have many good officers who enjoy the many duties and rise to the challenge that every single day could present to them.
Personally, I can’t imagine stepping into a position that could have me performing paperwork and strolling downtown on my Monday, followed by a tense standoff with a violent abuser intent on harming a family member on my Tuesday. I’m not that brave, and we should salute anyone who takes on that role. I think also we need to be mindful of the fact that an officer of any force is expected to be simultaneously approachable and friendly to everyone, while ready at any moment to react to an unpredictable and violent situation. It’s a tough job.
Today marks one month on the job for our new chief, Norma Hardy. When I spoke to her about writing this piece, she agreed that the job of being a police officer is one of the hardest out there. “These aren’t machines that go out in the world for us to do these jobs,” she said, “these are people who care about our community and put their lives on the line so that we can all feel safe as we move about our day.” We agreed that Brattleboro Police officers understand that there will always be some who criticize performance and methods, and that this is needed in a democratic society, but that we should always appreciate the women and men who protect our community on a daily basis. Quite simply, they do the job they are asked to do, and they do it very well. (To see photos of a recent “meet and greet” event with Chief Hardy, go to page B1).
Examples of BPD officers’ brave service keep coming to our attention. In June, Officer Amy Fletcher and Detective Colby Kerylow responded to a woman threatening herself and others with a knife. They used their training and tactics to fend off a knife attack upon them while also calming the situation and ultimately took the woman into custody, transporting her to the hospital for mental health assistance, and probably saved her life during a crisis. This is just one of many examples that show the level of caring and commitment of Brattleboro Police officers, and an excellent argument in favor of increasing our efforts to retain our talented force who are under increased pressure from staffing shortages.
Earlier this month, the Acting U.S. Attorney for Vermont raised great concerns for the future of policing throughout Vermont. Jonathan Ophardt pointed out that violent crime is increasing, and law enforcement capacity is eroding across our state. Between 2016 and 2019, Vermont saw an increase from 136.5 violent crime offenses per 100,000 people to a rate of 202.2 violent crime offenses per 100,000 people. During that time, the prevalence of firearms as the weapon involved in violence increased by 36 percent. But Vermont as a whole has a recruitment and retention crisis, he says, and our state has seen a 14 percent decline in the total number of officers available for duty between 2018 and 2021.
While these alarming statistics across the state tell us that Brattleboro is no exception to police staffing challenges, I believe that we start at an advantage that some other Vermont communities do not enjoy. Our examination of the role of policing in our communities started well before many others, beginning with the calm leadership of Chief Fitzgerald who consciously moved us into policy and language that aligned with our needs in Brattleboro. Now, under the leadership of Chief Hardy, I think we are well positioned to attract talented new officers, and ones who seek a more responsive, community-centered approach to policing.
As we move forward with continuing our community-wide discussion of public safety and policing, we must also work hard to make sure that our excellent and committed officers know our appreciation for their very hard work for us, especially now when they are serving more long hours to maintain public safety. Policy, and how it has effects on everyone in our town and beyond, is an important discussion to have, but we must do so while also including the needs and voices of our officers who step up to do the dangerous work of public safety for us all.