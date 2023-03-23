I wholeheartedly agree with those Vermont educators who support legislation that would guarantee a full-semester, stand-alone personal finance course as a graduation requirement for Vermont students (“Teachers: Students need to learn financial literacy,” Reformer, March 16).
The authors of the article, five high school teachers, offer compelling reasons to endorse H.228, a House bill receiving bipartisan support from legislators across Vermont. They rightly note that “Personal finance is a critical skill that perhaps more than any course sets students up to succeed in life.” I would add that knowledge and skills in personal finance is also a matter of equity.
Granted, a single high school course enabling young people to make smart financial decisions may not solve the growing wealth gap in our country, but it would empower many of our young graduates – those from marginalized groups as well as others - to defend themselves against outright discrimination in accessing loans, to avoid predatory lenders and outrageous hidden fees, and to understand their basic rights as workers, renters and consumers.
A course in financial literacy may not make much of a dent in the deepening discrepancy of home ownership (72 percent of white households in our state own their home compared to 25 percent of people of color), but for all those entering the workforce and starting families, it could ease the burden of managing household income, paying taxes, avoiding crippling debt, and making bad investments (cryptocurrency?).
A course in financial literacy might also arm future earners against abusive company practices such as wage theft. How many workers know that by Vermont law they must be paid time and a half for overtime for working more than 40 hours per week? (Fact: 76 percent of workers in major cities have been underpaid in overtime, https://wageadvocates.com/wage-theft-huge-problem-infographic/amp).
According to the U.S. Census, nationally about 16 percent of children under 18 years of age live in poverty and over 70 percent of them will remain in poverty over their lifetime. A course in financial literacy would at least give them a fighting chance to escape this generational poverty. For the vast majority of students, it would enable them to handle credit cards, bank accounts, mortgages, car loans, rental agreements and savings plans more responsibly.
A financial literacy course may lead our graduates to make wiser, long-term investments rather than engage in reckless spending on Lotto tickets and online gambling, practices that may deliberately prey on the poor and uneducated (NPR, “Predatory gambling…” Nov. 6, 2022). To varying degrees, a course in financial literacy would be liberating for all students.
A financial literacy course may also have a positive impact on the high school completion rate if more students realized, for example, the difference in median wage earnings in Vermont for those without a high school degree ($29,020) versus those with a high school diploma ($34.153) and versus those with a four-year college degree ($59,600). (U.S. Career Institute, uscareerinstitute.edu).
About 53 percent of Vermont high school graduates go on to higher education, but how many of those enter college with no plan whatsoever on how to finance their education for four years or more? The sad reality is that the majority of students who begin a four-year college program never complete it and leave with enormous student loan debt. According to U.S. Department of Education data, 30 percent of college students drop out after their first year and only 44 percent complete within six years. And if you ask college dropouts why they dropped out, more often than not the response is that they had to for financial reasons.
Students are often advised that if they attend classes, study hard, manage time, and avoid all-nighters that they will succeed in college. Yet many find the stress of student loan debt intolerable and call it quits. In response, more and more colleges and universities are learning that financial literacy courses in the first year of college have a significant and positive impact on retention. But we also know that a full course in financial literacy at the high school level would have an even bigger impact on both college-going rates and retention.
Whichever path our students choose, whether it be college, the military, vocational education, raising a family, starting a business, or simply enjoying a gap year of travel, a solid course in personal finance education would help them succeed and improve their lives in immeasurable ways for years to come.
Many thanks to the teachers - Courtney Poquette, Mary Brouillette, Bob Fredette, Angela Pandiss and Drew Gordon - for their persuasive article and to the many legislators from both sides of the aisle who drafted the bill and referred it to the Committee on Education. We can all support it by urging our representatives in Montpelier to see that H.228 is made into law.