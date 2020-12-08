The Reformer and Compassionate Brattleboro are honored to present this first set of tributes acknowledging and celebrating the extraordinary individuals who have been teaching and caring for our Brattleboro area children during this challenging time. Please continue sending in your tributes, using the format below (max. 250 words) to compassionstory@gmail.com.
Shellie Doubleday
Planning Room, Academy School, Brattleboro
Shellie works tirelessly to meet our students where they are. She wears a million hats, from calming students down when they’re having a bad day to making snacks for a class, or being a check-in person for a student whose mental health is fragile. No matter which job she is doing, Shellie finds the humor in the situation. Her care for the students and staff at Academy School is clear. Thank you, Shellie!
Submitted by Sarah Kaltenbaugh Academy, Sixth Grade
Bill Gallagher
Leland & Gray Middle and High School, Townshend
Back in March when schools abruptly closed due to the pandemic, Leland & Gray Special Educator Bill Gallagher — like every other educator — did his best to quickly transition to online teaching. For Bill, this challenge was beyond what most teachers had to manage due to the program that he runs at L&G. He directs the HOME Program (HOME is an acronym for Hands-on, Minds Engaged Program.) As the name implies, in the HOME program Bill uses hands-on, project-based learning to teach multiple disciplines and to successfully engage his students. In March, Bill and his students were in the midst of building an Umiak (a skin-on-frame, open boat.) This project combined math, science, social studies and carpentry skills, and Bill and his students were motivated by the exciting prospect of getting the boat onto the water upon completion. However, the boat building came to halt with the school closure and although Bill tried to transition to building models of the Umiak boat through his online classes, this proved challenging to impossible.
So this fall when the West River Education District board voted to keep L&G fully remote pending the completion of HVAC work, Bill felt so strongly that his students needed in-person and hands-on learning that he went to his principal and, with the support of the principal, special education director, and superintendent, crafted a proposal to the school board for permission to teach his students at school but to do so completely outdoors. Bill’s proposal worked out the logistical details (transportation, meals, tent rental, and coordination with other teachers) to get his students back on campus. Bill has given his students the opportunity to learn in-person this fall and to work on building a shelter to resume work on the Umiak and a couple of other projects. Students also collaborated with the Jamaica Village School on a redesign of their library. This on-campus work also gave the school an opportunity to practice protocols with this fortunate small group of students to pave the way for a smooth transition for the rest of the Leland and Gray student body! We certainly appreciate all of the efforts put forth by Bill during this time and truly feel he has “risen above and beyond to the challenges posed by COVID” and deserves recognition for his dedication and creativity!
Submitted by Bob Thibault, L&G Principal
Erica Garnett
School counselor, Dummerston School
Erica Garnett started in her position as school counselor last year at Dummerston School. She took up the charge of both regular student support, resource person, go-to for many needs, and guidance as well as becoming the middle school Asset Council advisor. I have the distinct honor of working in partnership with her as a co-advisor, facilitator, tech support, and sometimes just all-around listener to what the team is wanting to do — and where they want to go in supporting a positive school culture and creating new ways of doing that. This year has been very different, and neither the team nor I have been able to meet with Erica, knowing that she is deeply immersed in supporting her students and their families in these new and vital ways. I want this note to serve as my shout-out to her from across the way. Even if we aren’t working together right now, I see you, your compassion, dedication, and courage to do what needs doing for your students and families at Dummerston School.
Submitted by Jac Clark, Youth Programs Coordinator, Building a Positive Community
Suzanne Paugh
technology integrationist
Pat Mace
custodian
Abbey Welch
school nurse
Special educators and academic support staff
Tracy Hunt
chef
Ms. Halvey and Ms. Derry
administrative assistants
Jen Aither, Wendy McFadden, Chelsey Johns, Beth Beattie
paraeducators
NewBrook Elementary School, Newfane
At NewBrook Elementary School, the staff are united in their mission: to remain connected with our students in spite of our distance, and to encourage the continuing academic, social and emotional development of each child. Like all educators, we have expanded our skills as we moved through the pandemic, keeping our students in mind.
Our classroom teachers are working very long days, Zooming with their classroom groups, and then following up with smaller groups that need further supports. They are planning and executing live lessons, while also capturing video for our students who are unable to adhere to our schedule, or do not have the bandwidth at home to support a live lesson. They are making time to remain connected with families, communicating their plans, and then answering the questions that naturally come from our distance learners and their families.
Taking advantage of the creativity of our specialists, our technology integrationist, Ms. Suzanne Paugh, has worked with her peers to ensure that our students continue to be challenged to create music and art, to reflect and learn from the challenges inherent to the pandemic with our school counselor, and to continue to be active, participating in physical education from afar. “Wednesdays Rock!” at NewBrook because of the diligent efforts on the part of our specialists.
Our support staff are the lesser known heroes. Mr. Pat Mace, our custodian, has worked with our staff to repurpose our building, creating a healthy learning environment for our staff and our in-person students. Our school nurse, Ms. Abbey Welch, continues to decipher the state’s ephemeral guidance for us, keeping us safe and healthy. Our special educators and academic support staff continue to plan and lead academic interventions, while case managing, paper-working, and coaching the rest of us. Our chef, Ms. Tracy Hunt, has fed every hungry NewBrook student breakfast and lunch throughout the pandemic. The voice of our school, our administrative assistant, Ms. Halvey (and Ms. Derry!), has remained positive, calm and child-centered while “holding down the fort.”
Finally, all of us at NewBrook especially appreciate our paraeducators, Ms. Jen Aither, Ms. Wendy McFadden, Ms. Chelsey Johns, Ms. Beth Beattie, who are the most dynamic of us all. They are ready, at all times, for any assignment. Ms. Aither manages and organizes our “material swap” with families, plans our “touchless recesses,” and even goes so far as to deliver materials to those families who struggle with transportation.
Again, working with the staff at NewBrook has been an inspiration for me. I remain hopeful during these challenging times, knowing that the children in the West River valley are being cared for by such loving, skilled, talented and diligent people.
Submitted by Scotty Tabachnick, NewBrook principal
Billie Slade, with the support of Cathy and Bridget
Wonder in the Woods, Dummerston
Billie’s dedication to play is a key ingredient in her recipe for making our kids feel loved and nurtured during this difficult time. She is always finding ways to engage our kids’ creativity and wonder in exploration to help them learn, and her commitment and passion have not changed even during the pandemic. When the shutdown occurred, Billie found ways to reach out to our kids and keep them connected to their childcare community — with delivered crafts, video recorded book readings, zooms, and visiting in the driveway. She spent the summer making a safe return to childcare possible — enhancing the already robust outdoor space, normalizing the safety measures, and adding options for school-age kids to be with their childcare community in play. One child said, “You can forget the pandemic is happening when we come here.” And it’s true: the multi-age play isn’t hampered but it’s enhanced this year. The kids from as young as 3 years old don’t notice that they wear face masks indoors and outdoors all day because they are so engrossed in imaginative play, adventures, creations, and their community. They’ve come to appreciate their role in slowing the spread of this virus through conversations in their socially distanced lunches. Billie, with the support of Cathy and Bridget, creates a magical place where the kids can’t wait to get to each week, and the parents of Wonder in the Woods are so thankful that our kids have her as an amazing grounded force in our lives.
Submitted by Families of Wonder in the Woods, c/o Regina Stefanelli