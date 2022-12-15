Whenever we’re working on the outside of a home — the roofing, siding, or site — my uncle Chris will remind me to think like a drop of water. Mentally tracing how a raindrop is likely to travel down a building, and including details to move it off and away, is a simple exercise that is too often ignored.
Today, though, we’re going to talk not about water but about air. I have a new exercise to propose to Chris: think like a wisp of air.
Air leaks through the building envelope — the walls, foundation, and roofs — can have a significant effect on durability, even when compared with water leaks. Not only can air leaks carry moisture into framing cavities, leading to condensation that causes mold and rot, but it is typically responsible for a large portion of a home’s energy use and indoor air quality problems.
Where are the leaks?
When building new, paying close attention to a tight and continuous air barrier should be a top priority. There are well-established (and oft-neglected) best practices for “building tight,” but finding leaks in existing buildings is a different problem. Your caulk and spray foam can are ready to go. Where to look for leaks?
You have to think like the air, and air molecules are like mice: it is unbelievable what they can fit through. Here, in no particular order, are my 10 most likely suspects for air leaks on existing homes. One key concept is that air leakage pathways are often interconnected — and so are some of these 10.
1) The chimney chase. From the basement all the way up through the roof, the chimney chase is a perfect venue for the “stack effect,” in which warm, buoyant air floats up and out of the house, with cold outside air being pulled in at the bottom to replace it.
An unfilled gap between a brick chimney and the wood framing is common in old houses, creating a jet engine of air leakage. Seal it wherever you can access it — in the basement and attic, at least — using fire-safe materials. Many old homes have unused chimneys. Check that the cleanout door and any other chimney openings are properly sealed. The next time you re-roof, remove unused chimneys and seal up the entire chase.
2) Light fixtures and plumbing. Plumbing is often routed in “chases” running from the basement up through the first and second stories. Although not usually running through the attic like the chimney does, this again represents a great opportunity for stack effect air leakage.
When the warm air molecule reaches the second story and wants to fly higher, where does it go? Holes around light fixtures, wiring penetrations, smoke detectors, and bath fans, all of which are often cut through the attic floor. It may look like that globe light is firmly attached to the ceiling, but air can easily find some cracks under it and through the un-gasketed wiring box. To make matters worse, these holes are often buried under attic insulation, making them harder to fix. Applying spray foam from the attic side, and only then piling on insulation, is a workable solution. (Follow manufacturer recommendations, and work with an electrician when needed, to give recessed light fixtures needed clearance from insulation and combustibles.)
3) Interior wall cavities. In old homes that have not been weatherized, there is seldom any insulation or air-sealing at the floor plates. And especially in homes built before the mid-1950s, interior wall cavities are open to the floor structure at each story of the building. Any imperfection in your interior wall is a pathway for air.
An energy audit including a blower door test, can prove the point and so can the back of your hand. Find a place in your home against an interior wall where there is some cracked or missing plaster, an old wall register, or even an electrical outlet. On a cold, windy day, put the back of your hand or a lit match up against the crack and feel the cold breeze.
4) Windows and doors. Every time I install a window or a door on a building, I keep in mind that I’m cutting a hole in the wall, or even the roof. Be careful what you are asking for! Windows and doors, will leak water and air eventually, and sooner if they are operable.
New, good quality windows should not be leaky, but most existing homes don’t have new, good quality windows. Older windows can be reconditioned, and doing so is usually cost-effective. Through an energy audit I found significant leaks at the bottom of my double-hung windows, and at the point in the middle where the sashes meet. I hired Tom McLoughlin to install new weatherstripping, which cut off the leakage almost completely.
5) Basement masonry and sills. The above-grade portion of basement walls, and the junction between the foundation and the wooden sill are typically big air leakage holes. (As a rule, any junction between systems or materials is a weak point.) A foam “sill seal” is typically used here in new construction, but in existing homes the wooden framing is commonly sitting on a brick or block foundation, and the slight crack between the two, multiplied by the building perimeter, is enough to leak a lot of air.
Add to that the masonry itself: cracks in the stone, brick, or block will leak. Also, concrete blocks may look solid, but all those little pores can let a lot of wind through. Use of either spray-applied foam, rigid foam, or a combination, is a common way to defeat these problems.