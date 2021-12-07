Tristan Roberts

How much of a risk are you willing to take to move toward something out of pure joy? Compare that to how hard you’ll run away from something you’re afraid of.
When politicians want to get voters motivated, they amp up the fear. It gets headlines when a politician warns us that our planet will be unlivable in 12 years, or that all the so-and-so’s will take our jobs.
Now social media has amplified that fear by algorithm. We are looking doomed to self-fulfill one nightmare after another.
So I have been looking for counterexamples. When is love greater than fear, and when isn’t it?
When in your life have you been motivated to do something hard for the sake of joy alone?
I felt fortunate to enjoy near-perfect vision into my 20s. Then, as it does for just about everybody, it started to go. I’ve mostly kept my reading vision, but I lost some clarity at a distance.
I didn’t want to confront this, though. Who in their 20s enjoys the dawning of aging?
What got me into the optometrist’s office was a puppet show. We went to a show at Landmark College as part of Sandglass Theater’s Puppets in the Green Mountains festival in 2000-something.
Our seats gave a clear view to the stage, but were pretty far back. The audience would be laughing and sitting on the edge of their seats. “What’s happening?” I asked my then-girlfriend. “What’s everyone laughing at?” I couldn’t see. I felt angry and frustrated. I was missing out on joy just because I was too proud to acknowledge aging.
I got over myself. I went and got a prescription and bought glasses. But I didn’t like wearing them. Billions of people, including lots of you reading this, wear glasses all day every day, which made me feel guilty about not liking it. But I didn’t like the change at the edges of my vision where it went outside of the glasses. And it also felt like the glasses flattened vision.
I never considered contacts. I simply went for many years keeping a pair of glasses handy for going to the cinema or theater. And it worked! I enjoyed a lot of laughs and great shows at Sandglass, the Latchis, and many other places. Until I noticed a new limit.
What would Earth be like without the Moon?
Without the moon, you’d still have the sun, sure. But you wouldn’t ever see a solar eclipse. We wouldn’t have a way to see the sun’s corona, the outer layer of gases that, for reasons no one understands, is hotter than the sun’s surface. There would be so many mysteries we didn’t even know existed.
Since COVID, I’ve been spending more time at home and outside, with very few occasions for glasses. One by one I’ve been losing the pairs I keep handy. But there have been other things I’ve been missing too.
A few weeks ago a flock of birds came through our dooryard. They were flitting from tree to tree.
The sound of their wing-flap and the chirps they made to each other in the dusk air made them feel like familiar friends. Who were these birds? I could not make them out.
I’ve had more experiences like this that made me wonder, what am I missing? Like an Earth without La Luna, I might not even know it.
That was when Lasik came to mind. I’d never seriously thought of it. I considered it an unnecessary risk. At $1,500 per eye, it was expensive. I’d lumped it in my mind with cosmetic surgery. As such it felt like an indulgence done for glamor or vanity.
I went into a Greenfield office for the free screening a couple months ago. I thought, I’ll just see if my eyes qualify. I’ll ask all the safety questions.
I felt cautious, but excited. I had saved up the money. It took some courage to spend it on myself, but I wanted to.
The appointment, with its many eye drops, chin rests, and bright lights, went fine. I signed up for a surgery date, November 12.
Lasik is a surgery and no surgery is 100 percent. The doctors toe the line of emphasizing this while reassuring you that they’ve got it handled. You have to write out a statement that you understand the risks, and sign on the dotted line. The main event itself, with a robot guiding the laser, takes only seconds but the number of eye drops you get before, during, and after, is intense. There’s some pressure on the eyeballs for a minute that’s not fun.
My son is a bit of a mystery to me at times. (Will every honest parent understand this sentiment?) He’s the most deliberate person I know, and when he wants to be, also the most unfathomable.
I love both of these qualities but I also worry. What motivates him? It can be hard to tell.
There are so many alluring things in the world to motivate a teenager. Will he be pulled by fear into harmful places? I can’t prevent this. But I’ve noticed that when I follow my joy, he’s excited to join. As long as he’s into making rubber band balls, I’m into collecting rubber bands.
What motivates me? I’m super into seeing things of beauty, and sharing those with him. Before Lasik, I was in love with the world. Since Lasik, I’m seeing even more of it. More love! What else is out there? I think 2022 is going to look a lot different.
What if we all searched out limits where joy is being discouraged for no reason? We’d see our world blossoming in ways behind any current prediction.