"Way too long," a reader wrote back to me on my last column.
True, it did clock in at over 1,000 words, obscure tales about the Híaitíihi included.
Was it too long? I write this column in the same spirit I started writing as a kid. From around age 5 onward, I wrote letters to friends who lived in other states.
I wrote on notebook paper, double-sided, sometimes for pages and pages. I'd add favorite lyrics on the envelopes and drawings in the margins. I felt love in folding those pages, sealing the envelope, licking a stamp, and dropping it in a mailbox.
The only thing more satisfying was receiving a similar reply.
When I got my first email address in the 1990s, I treated it the same way. Thoughts. Stories. Questions. Photos.
With the magic of a newspaper column, I can send one email to my editor and reach thousands of people.
If I could lick a stamp to send every print and digital edition on its way, I would.
Even so, replies like that one can make me ask myself, why do I do this?
The only honest answer is that I don't know why. Some people love to sing. Some love to fix cars. I love to write to you. Does anyone know why they do what they do?
But there are moments that provide clarity.
I took the attached picture in Pliny Park, at the corner of High and Main, last Thursday at 4:30 p.m. That's my son with the red hair, and my friend Jack on the bench. I'm holding my flute in one hand while I take the photo.
Here's how it happened.
Jack dropped his truck off for service with Dave at Sonny's on Canal.
I took my son and we drove in to Bratt to pick him up.
"Why don't we bring some hand drums and play a little music while we're there?" I had suggested before we left the house.
My son grabbed his ukulele. I got my flute. We got Jack at the park with the Civil War statue we put the googly eyes on that one time. We parked in front of Brown & Roberts and brought our instruments to the park. We'd been playing for about 5 minutes, enough time to get into some rhythms.
That was when the three boys cut through the park. "Whoa! What's this?" one of them said. "I can play the ukulele!" he said to us.
"Let's see what you got," said Jack.
My son handed over the uke and he started to strum.
"We can rap," said the tallest of the boys. The two other kids started to freestyle and dance. The kid on uke strummed to my son's beat. I added some bass notes on my flute. When the rappers finished their verses, Jack responded in turn. They hung out with us for 10 minutes, then went on their way.
"Bye," we said. "Have a great life," said Jack. We went on to jam for a few more songs before getting ice cream on Elliot Street.
I hear it so often…
"I can't in good conscience bring children into this world."
"What kind of world are we giving our kids?"
And it's true, there are a lot of negative indicators. Take Brattleboro. These are rough times for a lot of residents, and we all feel it. Some of the more visible indicators are the folks on the street experiencing drug addiction and homelessness. Sometimes they're camping in Pliny Park.
All the problems – opioids, housing shortages, climate change – feel suffocating and dark.
But I think we adults of the present are entirely too apologetic and too fearful about The Future. And that can be a bummer for Today, one that leads to manifesting our fears.
I'm excited for my son's life. He'll see extraordinary changes. He'll have the chance to be a part of them and play a role in them.
Challenges? You bet.
But for every challenge, I'm also seeing so many Vermonters step up with contributions. Maybe it's not until it gets this dark that people realize that they are emanating light.
We all remarked on the energy that those three random teenage boys brought at Pliny Park. I'm also proud of how my son and Jack and I showed up. They matched our energy and added theirs.
Some people in my position would write about their policy ideas, or stuff we all need to start doing or stop doing.
I cover all that from time to time. But aren't we already saturated with that stuff?
I say the world's problems become smaller from creating moments like this one, with: play, free expression, exploration, connection and non-attachment.
At the park on Thursday, no work was done. No task was completed. We had no audience, and the music probably didn't sound like much. We didn't write it down. Simply living in the moment was enough.
Kids know this. Grown-ups forget.
I don't need to summon hope for the kids. They were born for this world. They've got everything they need.
That includes us, showing up every day, expressing ourselves.