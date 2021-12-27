Many good writers report having a specific person they are writing for. Sometimes I like to think of you, reader, as a space traveler from the future studying life on Earth.
Some days I imagine my son reading this decades from now. His life is so full of adventure that he doesn’t think of his old dead dad that much. But there are those times when he wants to remember some wisdom from someone he used to call a “wise old tree.” At those times he fires up my hologram and I read this aloud.
We’ve enjoyed a lot of family time this holiday season, which has meant a lot of tickle and pillow fights. Sometimes I ask myself if it’s a good idea. Not all my childhood horseplay memories are happy.
But I’ve noticed that it keeps our family loose. It keeps us in touch with each other’s existence. We learn about each other’s moods and movements. We refine our stealth.
How do you teach your kids about consent? It’s an important converstion to have. I’ve noticed we’re already having it through our body language. Seldom is anyone hurt in a pillow fight. (Tuck those zippers in.) But there are those times when someone takes it a little too hard in the face and wants it to be over.
You cry, “Stop!”
Do the others stop? Do they notice you withdrew consent? Everytime you and your kids listen to each other, you build trust. On the other hand, every kid remembers the moment that someone didn’t respect boundaries in play-fighting.
Our holiday gift-receiving has also tested our emotional bonds. It’s the thought that counts, right?
I think we all know that’s a lie. It may be the thought that counts, but some thoughts count for more. The contemplative, planned-ahead thought means more than the last-minute one.
And here is where the dishonesty and hurt enters gifting. After all that thought (or not), the gift is given and it is on to the receiver to catch the emotion.
If the gift is that rare thing that’s perfectly targeted and you can show genuine delight, great.
But what if it’s a nice try, but a little off? You want to lean into the gratitude, but your body is pulling you in the opposite direction. Your shoulders slump with disappointment, while your mouth finds a way to say “Thank you! It’s beautiful.”
But what if it’s a lot off? This is where gift-receiving tests our honesty. To what extent in this relationship do you let yourself have an honest response to gifts, one that shows all your mixed feelings?
I remember receiving a set of steak knives from our local hardware store for a Christmas present. I didn’t like them. But I couldn’t think of any rational reason to not like them, and they were useful. So I tried to display gratitude based on “no reason not to like them.” My face probably looked about like a fart had snuck out while I was recovering from a sneeze.
A great gift provides presence. Twenty-year-old Ashima Shiraishi stayed with us last week. Ashima was drawn to bouldering in New York’s Central Park at age 6. She started competing as a rock climber, “solving” bouldering “problems” at age 7. She went pro about the same age as my 4th-grade son.
Ashima cautions against letting the adrenaline take over on a tough climb. She refers to a Japanese mantra her father taught her: “Having a quiet and strong soul.” (Shizuka de tsuyoi kimochi.) Ashima’s father trained and worked as a Butoh dancer and has encouraged his daughter as a climber.
“In anything you do you can get wrapped up in the passion,” she said. “To be able to completely absorb yourself into something, you have to be calm and collected. But also have an internal fire, inside of you rather than on your skin or your outside layer.”
I feel jealous of Ashima. I see her father’s mentorship through her teens as something I’ve lacked.
Envy is such an ugly emotion because you have turned on yourself. Envy indicates self-hatred, a lack of gratitude for the unique gifts you’ve been given that have made you, you.
If I had had a father like Ashima’s, I’m thinking, then maybe I’d be more in my body. Maybe I’d have 330,000 Instagram followers by now.
But that’s someone else and her dad. My dad ran the business office in a nursing home when I was a kid. It was the 1980s and he was computerizing their cafeteria menu. When he was working on building a new database, he’d bring home the IBM Personal Computer from the office and let me boot up that screen with its green letters. Using the early word processor, WordPerfect, I wrote a dictionary and a cookbook. Now I’m a writer.
I took Ashima for a walk around our land. She asked me everything I know about yellow and paper birches. But as I showed her around, she was showing me this land with new eyes. She brought a slowness to each stop that I mirrored.
I’ve walked to the spot pictured here with many people. Ashima is the first to, in her words, fondle these rocks. She says it’s a climbing term. She pointed out the porousness of the rocks and suggested they had air bubbles in them. I thought the boulder, a glacial erratic, was metamorphic. But on closer look due to a question from Ashima, I think it may be a scoria, a porous igneous rock. I need to study it.
When I feel envy, I’m focused on things I don’t have, like Ashima’s dad. But what have I been given? I’m grateful to have been given my dad, Neil, who has shaped me like no one else I know. I’m grateful to know Ashima today. And I know from our conversations that Ashima is grateful to have me and Alison, who shared with each of them some skills from this spot on Earth. And I’m grateful for my happy existence as my son’s well-used hologram.