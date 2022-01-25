There’s a saying that if you don’t know where you’re going, any road will do.
It’s a sarcastic bit of wisdom — a fool with no north star will end up dead, lost, or worse.
It’s a good point, but I’ll also argue the counter.
If you don’t know where you’re going, following a deer trail through the wilderness is a good bet.
***
The running and jumping ability of the white-tailed deer, not to mention the grace, is on another level than yours and mine.
But by luck, a deer path fits the human body well. If you’re looking for a way to get around the steep hills and ravines of New England, the feasibility of the deer path matches the capability of the human body.
I noticed this when I was a kid.
A long walk through my family’s woods lot would often bring me, on a Saturday afternoon, to the top lip of a steep ravine. My thirsty eyes would turn to the bottom of the ravine where the Hudson River flowed.
The deer had worn the grass down to a neat dirt track just inside the top lip of that ravine. Finding their way between washouts of the clay soil, their hooves had found a tongue of intact riverbank to bring them down for a drink.
Here in Halifax last week, I was at the reverse end of this view.
I had gone for a walk to explore the banks of the Green River downstream of our house. I was curious to find and bear witness to the exact point the old “Warren’s mill” in what used to be called Reid Hollow diverted its water from the river.
All this took me to a spot I’d never come to, a spot where I wondered which of the rocks tumbling down into the river was the southeastern corner of my land. It’s a spot almost underneath a steel-and-concrete bridge where Chase Hill Brook meets the Green River.
The bank to my right appears as a scar in the landscape.
I’ve walked to where I’m standing by hop-skipping some boulders under the bridge. The bank downriver is inaccessible. The bank up Chase Hill Brook is steep and rocky. It makes sense that this is the only boundary corner whose exact spot I’ve never visited.
But the deer do. This is a spot that they come to hydrate. They do so on a thin tongue of intact forest floor that somehow hasn’t been eroded by either body of water.
I followed the deer.
A deer could run straight up any of the steep ravines that rise up from this spot on the long edge of a southward curve in the river. The Green River gurgles downstream to the east here for a reach, but then slams directly into the massive slab of bedrock.
There are no gentle transitions out of this valley. Yet I wager a white-tailed deer could run flat-out straight up any of them, and outpace any coyote behind it.
Yet they don’t walk just anywhere. Follow the deer’s path and you find yourself gaining elevation rapidly, yet maintaining your footing across very steep and uneven terrain. And you find yourself doing so with an even effort.
It’s a good match for the human body.
And that speaks to my underlying intention. In walking like a deer last week, I wanted to walk like a human of a different time. Who lived on this land before Halifax became inhabited by descendants of northern Europeans around the mid-1700s?
American and western culture at a global level feature a remarkable level of dissociation. Dissociation with our bodies and our emotions, with our families.
A disconnection to place, to food, to medicine to healing as inherent properties of our body and of nature.
Disconnection to the arts, music, dance and performance as human universals, not limited to the select few the market picks for “talent.”
All available evidence from present-day indigenous cultures, and pre-European-contact ones, tells us that we are the aberrant ones. And I say that with love, because this is the culture I was raised in, that I try to inhabit while also feeling wellness.
Study other tribes, other cultures, in other times and places, including our own place at times in the past. You’ll find so many different ways of connecting and finding wisdom, you’ll be shocked.
I’m not saying these cultures were made of angels only. The very idea that any organization of humans should be “perfect” goes against our very biology. It’s another western frame that leads us to hate ourselves.
It has been one of my longest guiding intentions in life, as a father, and as a writer to undo that damage.
And some days, that leads me to follow deer trails.
If boys and men like me trace deer trails today, I imagine they and their families would have a thousand years ago, and probably much more often. (Running our main roads along flood-prone river valleys is a pretty modern thing.)
How did they get around this area, from Sunrise Ridge to our place, and on to the scout trail to Albany? What did they see, touch, and hear, as they walked? What would they have carried? What would they have set down?
One way to talk to the Abenaki of a thousand years ago, is to talk with their descendants, and I recommend doing so.
Another way is to follow their trail. To put your body in their position.
I am pursuing a hunch that there is a useful connection to be made in putting our bodies in the positions of humans who are different from ourselves by having traits or skills we want to develop. I’ll report my findings in this space.