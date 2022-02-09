As a candidate for U.S. Senator from Vermont, I would be pro-voter and anti-endorsement. I’ll burn this newspaper if they endorse me. (I’ll also burn it if they don’t endorse me — why reduce my firestarting supply?)
The right to vote in a free and fair election is supposed to be sacred. So why is it that our entire public opinion apparatus feels okay telling people what they must or should do with it? As a candidate, I would respect your choice, and that includes not shaming you if you vote for someone else.
Imagine if you treated a Thanksgiving guest the way we treat voters.
“So glad you could join us, Pat. Can I pass you the cranberry? How about some gravy?”
Pat asks for the gravy.
“WHAT? Wrong choice, Pat.”
“Who made gravy a Thanksgiving tradition, Pat? Do you know? It was President Washington in 1789. Slaves made his gravy. Massachusetts has the cranberry bogs and the Kennedys. Need I say more?”
When we run out of reasons why someone else should vote a certain way, we tell them simply, “Vote your conscience.”
Do any of us feel that our conscience is faulty? Do you or I like being told what to do? I don’t think so. I will treat you with the same respect, including when it comes to my candidacy.
Pat, meanwhile, is thinking, “I know gravy has a complicated history. But I like it. There’s nothing bad about it. Can’t I enjoy it once a year?”
Poor Pat. The host put gravy on the table. Our democratic process puts fellow citizens on the ballot. And then the pushing starts. We used to only harangue people to no end. Now we also humiliate them for incorrect opinions.
The way voters are treated is nothing short of abusive. The anxiety alone leads Pat to take seconds for dessert. “I don’t even like pumpkin pie,” Pat’s thinking. “When did we stop being the party of ‘my body, my choice’? And why do I have to choose between ‘Like a Hurricane’ and ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’?”
Historians trace the origins of democracy back to strands as diverse as Greece and the Iroquois Confederacy. They miss the innate democratic genius waiting to be inflamed in each of us.
Sunday afternoons when I was a kid meant playing hide-and-seek in my cousins’ backyard until we got tired. Then we’d decide by majority what to do next — ping pong or video games?
As the oldest and biggest kid I could have ruled these decisions, and that happens in some places. But it was obvious to me that we had more fun together when we did the things that most of us liked. When we got too tired to agree even on that much, it wasn’t a civil war. It was dinner time.
Majority rule also has limits. Fast-forward to this Sunday afternoon. My family decided to make an animated video together using some goofy quotes. We started storyboarding.
Every minute there was a decision to make. Sometimes the group momentum flowed to the best decision.
Then there was the severed arm.
The story called for one character to throw a jacket to the other. We transformed it midair into a hatchet that cuts the other character’s arm off. Because it’s a silly movie, fake blood gushes.
One of us suggested that wouldn’t it be funny if the arm is back in place in the next scene, and yet everyone acts normal? Half our team laughed even harder. Half didn’t.
As a household we’ll do ranked-choice voting to decide on the next activity. The simple math gets results. With the severed arm, one of us could have called for a vote and found a quick way to move on without the others on board.
But does it do us any good in the long run to treat our nation’s biggest decisions this way? Counting a majority of votes is no good when fewer and fewer people participate. Pat won’t be back for Thanksgiving.
With the severed arm, I could feel one of our team losing interest in the project if the decision didn’t go his way. This led to a conversation about ways of making decisions as a team. When our family has a creative disagreement, we don’t all care the same amount. We decided to borrow the following tiebreaker rule from a software company — our default will be to go with the person who cares more about that decision.
Our family, our creative team, has a vital democratic process. What made that possible? We trusted there was a good and valid intent in the other person. That led us to listen closely to each other. We showed the respect to stick with the conversation, even when we disagreed.
Voters today distrust each other. Why?
We treat elections more like “Survivor” than like Sunday afternoons. We put nuance through a meat grinder in order to line our positions by faction. Sometimes for good intentions, we use available power structures to banish each other from the public square.
Tyranny is defined as “a cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control.” We cut off the crushing arm of the monarchy in 1776, but we didn’t unlearn the toxic shame of the colonizer. In 2022, that shame has reanimated the arm and attached it to a new socket, the control impulse of the crowd.
Our family visited puppies Saturday afternoon.
I give myself a better chance — on paper — at earning your vote if I talk more about puppies and less about severed arms. I could have written 1,000 words just about those scrunched noses. Sunday evening we had another household democratic convention. “Should we get a puppy?” Everyone’s opinion voiced and considered.
But the severed arm is a needed sight gag, both in our movie and in this column.
Our people are hurting. And to heal, we may want a new script, from new leaders unashamed of hard truths and vulnerability.
What kind of puppy should we get? And should Tristan run a Senate campaign from Quill Nook Farm? Email him at tristan@thisspotonearth.com.