We don’t have to imagine what the heroes of the American Civil War looked like. It was the first major conflict to be photographed. Photography then was not practical for battle. Instead, we have portraits. These photos are so raw, you can smell the wool uniforms on the soldiers, the crisp flags in their hands, their well-oiled rifles. If you haven’t done so before, I encourage you to seek out the many photos of Black soldiers that are available.
A permanent solution to a temporary problem becomes a permanent problem.
Here in Brattleboro, we have a temporary problem dating to 1887 in danger of becoming enshrined. The town proposes a plaque for the Civil War Monument on the Commons. It would say that while the monument states that 385 men enlisted and 31 died in service, records indicate that about 450 men served for Brattleboro and at least 56 died. This includes Black soldiers.
These words do some good as a correction. However, they do not heal the harm the statues causes to all our bodies.
The statue portrays four white people, including a defeated Confederate soldier, in positions of respect and triumph. The one Black body is kneeling in a humiliating posture. He’s receiving his freedom, not from the God that created him, but from the hands of a soldier. A soldier he had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with in war, he is subservient to in peace. To treat this image as a quaint racist postcard deserving of a postcard-sized response is to ignore its monumental intent.
I lived through the Iraq War here in Brattleboro. I was shocked by the release of the Abu Ghraib prisoner photos. Snapshots showed our Armed Forces humiliating and scaring Muslim prisoners of war. They treated the bodies of these men like their property. Prisoners were forced at gunpoint to desecrate their own bodies.
The dominant media narrative of Abu Ghraib, and subsequent court-martials, portrayed the low-ranking soldiers who did this as “bad apples.” This narrative ignores the testimony of the soldiers. They were commanded to do these things by higher-ups. It was a psychological operation to show the enemy how much we cared for their values, for their humanity.
I don’t know if it helped on the battlefield. I doubt it. What I do know is that Abu Ghraib was a humiliation to every American. These soldiers, their commanding officers, that war, and that prison were created by the same America that created me. We did a wrong thing.
As a psy-op, Abu Ghraib was easy to spot. Since the founding of the CIA in 1947, we’ve had decades of experience in seeing how American foreign policy uses the media and engages in overseas culture wars. So why is it hard for us to spot, and own up to, the Abu Ghraib prison photo on Brattleboro’s front lawn? The fact that racist people in 1887 chose to put the one Black body on that statue in a humiliating position is not a coincidence, as I wrote about previously (see Why my son and I re-faced Brattleboro’s Civil War Monument).
Many white people wanted to free African-Americans from slavery, but they had no shortage of fear as well. Even many abolitionists viewed Blacks as lesser. Whites were the savior. Many whites feared competing with free Blacks. They wanted separation of the races. They got it. That fear is present in the statue. When I put my white body into that statue, I’m standing over a kneeling Black person. I’m one step away from embracing him as an equal. But I’m also one step away from kneeling on his throat.
This fear, this racism, hurts everyone. Insert that fear into a police stop and it has consequences. Ask George Floyd. Ask Sandra Bland.
The statue stokes fear of Blacks. Fear is rationalized by weak minds, leading to hate. Hate leads people to get together and abuse. Ask Lynndie England. Ask Heather Heyer.
People of all colors are waking up to how we are all hurt by racism. I’ve noticed it. My body developed scoliosis as a teenager. I have a racked spin and a torqued ribcage. I feel tension and pain every day. In this and in many other ways, I feel disconnected from my own body. Why does it hurt like this? How can I heal it? I feel like a clueless human, feeling around in the dark for deeper connection. That’s about the same way I feel when I’m on the dance floor, or holding a drum or musical instrument.
I believe in the inherent knowledge of the human body to laugh, to dance, to sing, to beat a drum, and to heal itself. What stands in the way of me and all of us embodying this?
My European ancestors didn’t just kill millions of indigenous people, and rip millions of Africans from their homeland. They also tried, and in many cases succeeded, to kill the indigenous culture and knowledge of these beautiful humans. They snuffed out connection to place.
I hate that I feel so disconnected from the land and from any indigenous roots. I hate that any emotion but love and appreciation stands between me and people I admire, of all colors.
I say this not to complain or ask for help. I say this to explain my actions and why I’m speaking up on this issue. These are temporary problems. We can heal them, but not with words alone. The path to healing them starts in the same place that fear derives its power: in the body.
We are fortunate that there are so many places today to see and experience images and stories of triumphant Black people. Why shouldn’t one of them be the Brattleboro Commons? The plaque is fine as a footnote, but the opportunity to heal is monumental in scope. What would be the obstacle to adding just one statue showing a Black person in a posture of triumph, of jubilance, of exploration, or of daring?