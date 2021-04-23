I’ve been talking to my husband about starting a family for five years but we’ve been putting it off because child care is so expensive. I’m 34 years old now and we can’t wait forever to see if our dream of becoming parents can be a reality. I grew up in Brattleboro and this is where I want to raise my family but I’m worried about how we’ll afford quality child care and if we’ll be able to find it when we need it.
I hear a lot of people talk about relying on extended family to help with child care in the first five years but that’s not an option for us. I know we are not alone. In so many ways, access to quality, affordable child care is about equity.
I also believe strongly that early childhood education is a wellness issue. Access to high-quality, dependable child care is about more than having a place for kids to go while parents are working; it’s about helping families thrive. I know this through my work as program manager for a wellness initiative in Windham County where I focus on helping families and communities identify and meet their wellness goals. In quality child care programs, first-time parents connect to other families and learn about child development from experienced early childhood educators while children learn healthy habits and develop social and emotional skills.
If my husband and I started a family and I were forced to leave my job because we couldn’t afford child care, we wouldn’t only be losing much needed income but we also would miss out on a social community, parenting support and benefiting from the expertise of early childhood educators.
Access to high-quality, affordable child care is crucial to making sure all Vermont families have the chance to thrive. For all of these reasons, I’ve been encouraged to see the broad support for the child care bill, H. 171, making its way through the Vermont Legislature. This bill is such an important first step to making it possible for people like me and my husband to start and raise a family in Vermont.
I encourage Vermonters to visit the Let’s Grow Kids Action Network website and contact their legislators today and ask them to support the child care bill, H. 171: letsgrowkidsactionnetwork.org/urgent-policy-ask