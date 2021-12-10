We can all agree that the right to vote is so important to our democracy that we must go to great lengths to protect it.
As Vermont’s chief election official, my unwavering goals are to preserve and expand access to the ballot box, while ensuring the integrity and security of Vermont elections.
In a recent missive by political operative Rob Roper (Letter to the editor: Owning property does not make one a resident,” Dec. 4) regarding a potential voter registration issue in a Windham School District election, Roper made claims that have no basis in reality, and I’d like to set the record straight.
First, Roper quotes another author’s words, not my own, to claim my office has instructed Boards of Civil Authority (BCAs) to allow non-residents to vote. Not True.
That is an outright lie at worst, and a pointed promotion of misinformation at best. My office never spoke to Mr. Roper, or the Reformer, and any written communications between my office and the author in no way indicates the interpretation of the law Mr. Roper is claiming we have made.
Second, Roper knows my office does not make determinations regarding the eligibility of specific voters, yet he uses hearsay to paint an overly broad simplification of the law, and my office’s role, in order to mislead.
If Roper, a paid political strategist, is going to make claims about the conduct of elections, he should at least get his facts straight. Instead, he prefers to be fast and loose with his facts, to meet his agenda.
The authority to determine the eligibility of voters is the sole responsibility of the Boards of Civil Authority (BCA). If asked, my office will point the Clerks or BCAs to the law, which I must remind Mr. Roper I did not write, nor do I have the authority to change.
Current Vermont law, found at 17 V.S.A. § 2122, says for the purposes of voting: “‘resident’ shall mean a person who is domiciled in the town as evidenced by an intent to maintain a principal dwelling place in the town indefinitely and to return there if temporarily absent, coupled with an act or acts consistent with that intent.”
Qualification to register and vote is fact specific for each and every voter – it is not as simple as Mr. Roper would have you believe. This is why local Boards of Civil Authority are ultimately responsible for conducting the maintenance of the local voter checklist and are empowered to challenge voters and investigate residency.
How will the case in Windham turn out? We can’t make that judgement – we don’t have all the facts. As the process allows, it will be for the courts to decide.
However, for Mr. Roper to twist the situation and point the finger at our office is not only factually inaccurate; it is a desperate attempt to score points for his own political agenda.