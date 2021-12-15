In one moment the switch is flipped. Not the one for the Christmas tree lights, but the one that switches on the Holiday Spirit. Once it’s turned on, we truly feel part of the holiday season. This catalyst can be different for everyone. For me, building a snowman can conjure it. Smelling a batch of Christmas cookies can, too. One year, Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano on the car radio did it.
In my experience, you have to work to conjure the Holiday Spirit. You can’t wait for that moment to come, but have to, instead, consciously seek it out. I try to conjure it by slowing down the hamster wheel of work (not always easy — or even possible) or by talking to people about their holiday plans.
Yes, other people’s holiday plans can conjure the Holiday Spirit, as well. One year, a friend of mine told me how he and his family were planning to spend the holidays in Hawaii. Mele Kalikimaka by the Beach Boys came to mind, and, after visualizing Christmas lights wrapped around a palm tree, the Holiday Spirit hit me like the crash of a wave. While cookies, snowmen, and songs can do the trick, I’ve learned that living vicariously through the plans of others can trigger it, too.
One European tradition in Germany that has done it for me in the past is my work-sponsored Adventskaffee (Advent Season Coffee). This after-work get together includes Lebkuchen (gingerbread cookies), Stollen (German Christmas fruit cake), and Glühwein (mulled wine). The intimate company, the scent of pine twigs, and Christmas caroling with colleagues all set the tone. The event has true flip-switching potential. Especially the Glühwein.
Outside of work, I try to get to the Weihnachtsmärkte (Christmas Markets). The lights, laughter and carousels all create a powerful mix of good cheer and can easily turn your holiday stress into a flip-switcher event.
One year, however, it all backfired. I crossed the streams and did Adventskaffee and a Weihnachtsmarkt on the same day. The wrong mix of Glühwein, Stollen, and a fast carousel ride with my son had the reverse effect. After I got off the carousel, I saw the Weihnachtsmann (Good Santa), but it felt like I was being assailed by Krampus (Bad Santa). Krampus is the one who whips naughty children with a switch.
There were even a few years the Holiday Spirit evaded me all together. I missed the proverbial bus. I did a college year abroad once and for some reason I was determined to do Christmas all by myself. It turns out that being alone on Christmas is a real buzz kill.
Other holiday seasons I decided to work straight through on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the service industry. Awesome tips, but I never did manage to hear the magic beat of the big Holiday Season drum.
This year, so far, has been challenging because of COVID restrictions and cancelations. Cancelations can hinder the Holiday Spirit! Adventskaffee — canceled. Böller (fireworks) on New Year’s Eve — canceled. Fortunately, they called an audible at work and changed our normally intimate, but poorly socially distanced Adventskaffee, to a homemade, but wide open Weihnachtsmarkt.
They also put the event in very capable hands. There was awesome food, open fire pits, free but modest gifts, lights, and festive music amplified by high quality speakers. Dancing and singing was the result. My observation: COVID might be able to cancel an event, but it will never be able to cancel fun!
Strangely, the event was not able to get me into the Holiday Spirit. But why? Had I just been too busy? Was there just too much tragedy in the world? By now, the switch has usually been flipped and I am full into the Holiday Spirit.
But wait, it would happen …
Bango! My 4-year-old son was able to manage it! During a pause while writing Christmas cards, I was caught unawares by the sweetest, most angelic voice breaking into song: Santa, Santa — S-A-N-T-A. The excitement of children in anticipation of Christmas – more powerful than a snowball to the head!