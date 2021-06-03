A few weeks ago, a story came to light about the actions of Brattleboro Police officer Ryan Washburn, and his efforts to help a couple who had been stranded in Brattleboro with no cash or contacts for local help. Officer Washburn bought them food, medical care, a hotel room and a bus trip back home, and these actions were rightfully celebrated by the department.
Having served on the Select Board for nearly five years now, I can tell you that this example of service to some vulnerable visitors is not an exception. It’s an example of an expected level of empathy that has been cultivated over the years since Michael Fitzgerald took the helm of our department in 2014, and now continues under the stewardship of our acting Chief Mark Carignan. I have heard reports of both outstanding bravery and moral character often during my years on the board, and every time this fills me with pride for our town’s police and the job they are doing for all of us.
Our police officers and staff are our town employees, and they deserve the support they are receiving from the current Select Board, not just because it is our duty to look after the welfare of our staff, but also because they are the ones who always come when they are called to some very difficult and sometimes dangerous situations.
At our last meeting your Select Board was unanimous in our support of a new MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the town and the police union (NEPBA Local #412) that adjusts hours and scheduling to give our police a more reasonable work/life balance. This is essential not only because it is our duty to look after the health and welfare of all town employees, but also to assure that we retain the outstanding officers that remain here in our service. The board was also unanimous in our praise of BPD throughout the unprecedented and difficult year of 2020.
Make no mistake, this staffing issue with policing is a national issue, and not one unique to Brattleboro, or even Vermont. 2020 was a tough year on officers, with extra scrutiny of their motives. I believe this scrutiny was a good thing, and the national conversations around policing roles and history of brutality against minorities is extremely necessary. Along the way, some really good officers with kind hearts were challenged, and some chose to move on from that profession because of this extra pressure. But I believe the best ones, the ones truly dedicated to community safety and justice, have mostly stayed in service. I want us all to now step up to show our appreciation for our officers who are both there for us in dangerous situations and there for us to preserve our community’s safety.
This summer, your Select Board will continue our step-by-step review of policies and procedures regarding Brattleboro’s community safety. Some things that work well will not change, some policies might be adjusted, and some positive new ideas will be tried. During that entire time however, I hope our BPD will be supported and recognized by our town as the deserving and dedicated employees that they are. Until we as a community agree on new roles for our police force, we owe it to the department to give them the respect and care they deserve for doing exactly what we are asking them to do.
To those of you who might be under the impression that this extra scrutiny on police nationally and locally might discourage good officers to serve, I would say I don’t believe that to be the case. As you probably know, we are in the process of accepting applications for a new police chief, and I can tell you that there has been great interest in the role with many high quality and diverse candidates, every one of whom is fully aware of the values and uniqueness of Brattleboro, Vermont. So whether our new chief is local or comes to us ‘from away,’ they will honor our community’s commitment to careful and caring policing.
Let’s emulate the caring shown by Officer Washburn and so many other employees at our Police Department in their daily caring for our community. I ask Windham County residents to join the Brattleboro Select Board in our support, and take every opportunity to appreciate and celebrate our hard-working Brattleboro Police Department.