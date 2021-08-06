I sometimes joke with friends that I am cursed with the ability to see both sides of any contentious issue. The laugh comes when I consider that it would be far easier to move through life with convictions that are unwavering and unconcerned with acknowledging the nuances that exist in everyday life.
I meet quite a few people who seem to have developed belief systems that are like walled-in fortresses that protect from alien attitudes; bubbles of belief that float them above the rabble of alternative ideas. I sometimes envy this ability to ignore competing thoughts and challenging dilemmas.
I’ve never been able to live my life like that, and I think that’s because I enjoy challenging my own beliefs by walking in another’s shoes, as they say. Those shoes don’t usually fit very well, but after removing them you can be left with a real sense of why someone might think the way that they do, and that wouldn’t happen while you’re comfortable in your own well-worn footwear. Yes, the exercise is uncomfortable, but the blisters are always worth the expansion of perspective you gain.
With the increasing pervasiveness of social media, I think many people have inched closer to a more black-and-white worldview. Encouraged by algorithms that are designed to help you find your “tribe” when it comes to political or social beliefs, in the online world when one is alone at a keyboard or gazing down at your phone, life is satisfyingly simpler when an issue can be summarized by a pithy meme instead of a tedious logical argument. We are all being shown what it is thought we want: reassurance that we are good, that the world is exactly how we’ve experienced it to be, and that those who believe differently are to be rejected, or at least chastised for being outside our beliefs bubble, so to speak. On social media, it takes effort to search out and find the other side of almost any argument without it being pre-filtered through your own algorithm’s perspective. You can easily see this dynamic play out if you carefully go to the original source of an online outrage, and see if what was said or done actually lines up with the framing of how it ended up appearing before your own eyes. Often it has gone through a distortion, or multiple ones, before it has reached your feed. (I find that term, feed, to be so interesting, since it implies we are the consumers of a product designed to reassure our bellies and our souls; a specialized food product designed to put us at ease, or rile us up, then suggest a product to click on and buy to bring us some happiness or another.)
Those crafted distortions happen IRL (in real life) too of course, they just take much longer to cultivate. Online, those distortions happen at breakneck speed, and constantly, so that the delivery to your eyes can feel more like breaking news than filtered content. In person, as when you are talking to a neighbor about politics or any social issue, you are forced to listen, then respond, then listen again. The process is a slower, more respectful one since you are eye to eye, and a fellow human face is right there in front of you. Respect is built into real life human interaction because there’s no option to click away or substitute a 20-word quote meme instead of presenting a logical position. These real life, face-to-face dialogues are most often where minds are changed, whereas online the exchanges often break down into petty belief reinforcement vehicles.
I watch so many people I know and respect spend so much energy in internet arguments that go nowhere, and I mourn the fact that 20 minutes of real dialogue would have resulted in more clarity and understanding than the multiple hours of black-and-white online platitudes will ever produce.
In my role as a (quite fallible) public servant, I believe it is my job to acknowledge and recognize all belief systems, look at the various points of view around any issue, and then advocate for what I believe is the best for the community. I am often accused of being a “middle-of-the-road” guy, or “milk toast,” or one of the labels often intended to be a huge insult around Vermont: a “moderate.”
This is of course not the case, because I will often fall on the more left side of an issue and argue forcefully for that perspective in my community. I will also take a more conservative position when that policy or direction has proven to work well for our town and should be preserved. As a thinking human, I have the ability to look at policies that work and ones that don’t, and to advocate for a change that would actually be worse than the current situation is just as bad as rejecting change simply because it is something new.
An added benefit of embracing nuance, of seeking perspectives that are not our own, is that ultimately this learning will enhance your arguments. Nothing destroys a political position more quickly than the sudden appearance of a fact that you were previously too blinded by perspective to actually see. If you first fully explore the opposition of any idea, understand the “why” from the other side, you can much more effectively argue against it. This is why bathing ourselves too long in the waters of social media can be damaging to progress, and ultimately, to democracy, because democracy relies upon the airing and discussion of differences before votes are taken. Online, the systems of social media are designed to categorize and comfort us with an amplification of our existing voices, not to present reasonable counter voices from other perspectives. To do that, and to respect the democratic nature of decision making, we must step away from keyboards and speak to our neighbors, face to face.
The worst that can happen is that your understanding of another will increase by at least a little, and sometimes it can result in that wonderful moment where you can change someone’s mind. Or perhaps it’s your mind that may be forever changed. Either way, our society and our collective progress will benefit from that glorious, respectful dialogue between neighbors.