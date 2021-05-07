I wanted to shout a few words of celebration about our local reaction to COVID-19, because our response here in Windham County has been excellent – A year ago we took swift policy action as the state and our country watched cases climb and deaths begin to mount. We are now entering a phase in which we should be cognizant of a continuing threat, but also recognize and celebrate our gains. As quickly as cases climbed a year ago, cases are dropping today, thanks especially to vaccine acceptance.
I strongly believe that we must embrace our return to normality as quickly as we embraced our need to “lock down” and to mask up and to distance socially. Why? Two reasons.
Firstly, the isolation to many in our communities is difficult for many people. I believe it is contributing to depression and to substance misuse and even to overdoses. And any parent will tell you how important it is to get our kids back fully to in-person learning, and re-establish community with fellow class members and playmates. Our social fabric has been disrupted, and we need to repair those ties that bind us to our fellow humans.
Secondly, and perhaps even more importantly, I believe that a reluctance to embrace a return to normal will contribute to vaccine hesitancy. Many doctors nationally are also aligning this view. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at UC San Francisco, says, “Those who are vaccinated on the left seem to think overcaution now is the way to go, which is making people on the right question the effectiveness of the vaccines.”
If you are like me and eagerly celebrated that jab in the arm because of the reduction in risk that it represented, you may not be thinking from this point of view. But for the vaccine hesitant, or vaccine cautious, to see no change in the behavior of those who are vaccinated concerning mask use and gathering with friends and family, the thought is often, “what’s the point?” And these are logical thoughts. “If nothing will change after I am vaccinated, why take a risk?”
I am of the strong opinion that signaling a return to normal, while still following the state guidelines that continue, is important to increasing vaccine acceptance. It’s truly our way out of this pandemic, and I urge vaccinated Brattleboro residents to allow yourself to take that mask off when walking downtown, soak in those smiling faces that you pass on the street, and heck, even offer or receive a hug. Of course, always have that mask ready if you’re going into a store, or if you get into an extended conversation outside in short distances. Seeing this joy in their neighbors returning to normal when interacting outside will help make obvious the advantage of getting a vaccine, and science now fully supports these actions – that’s why the state guidelines have been updated recently.
Thankfully, we now better understand the COVID virus, and can make logical decisions when it comes to masking. With no documented cases of anyone ever catching the virus while walking around outside or gathering outdoors at reasonable distance, we need to absorb the reality that we do not need masks while walking around in our communities. The same science that tells us our vaccine is safe and effective is now telling us that we should continue to be cautious indoors, but outdoors, our hesitancy to take off our masks is doing more harm than good. This is no longer the spring of 2020. We made it. It’s the spring of 2021, and it’s time to trust science over fear, and make sure that your beliefs are keeping up with our new reality.
Let’s see those smiles and give those hugs, and let’s shake that neighbor’s hand instead of waving from a distance. Let’s be brave, and shift to supporting the need for community as quickly as we shifted to the need for separation. There are hands out there right now that need to be held. Who can you hug today who might really need it?
As our weather continues to warm and the buds fully blossom, I look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces enjoying the sunshine of our beautiful Vermont summer. You deserve this.