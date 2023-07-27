In her award-winning play, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck ponders how her 15-year-old self was able to love a document that didn’t love her. As a high school student, Schreck earned a college scholarship by exalting the Constitution in front of Legionnaires. But as she grew older, and confronted the reality of violence and discrimination, she began to question her allegiance to this foundational document. What did the Constitution really mean to her?
In 2017, when the play was first produced, the #MeToo movement was going strong. Before the deaths of George Floyd and the rise of Black Lives Matter, socially-minded Americans were more focused on the predatory behavior of powerful men and less concerned about the punitive powers of the state. Sure, there were reasons to be concerned about mass incarceration but shouldn’t the state protect women from male violence?
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” which is playing at the Weston Theater Company through the end of July, ends with a hope that more women on the Supreme Court will bring more justice for women. A recording of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg imagines a time when nine women might sit on the bench. The assumption is that more women will be more sympathetic to female victims. But is that true?
Last month, the Supreme Court put the play’s hypothesis to the test. A singer-songwriter in Colorado was harassed by a fan who sent her hundreds of messages on Facebook. Some of them were creepy and some aggressive. Billy Counterman was arrested under a Colorado statute that made it unlawful to “repeatedly make any form of communication with another person” in “a manner that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress and does cause that person … to suffer serious emotional distress.” At the trial, Counterman claimed that the Colorado statute violated his right to free speech. A jury found him guilty and he was sent to prison.
Counterman appealed the conviction. His speech was just speech, the efforts of an infatuated man trying to make a connection with the object of his desires. He was sorry he had offended the folk singer but did he deserve to go to jail? The state needed to prove that his words constituted a true threat.
A Supreme Court with four female justices, three liberal and one conservative, weighed in on the question. You may not be surprised to learn that the four women on the bench did not read the Constitution in the same way. You may be surprised to learn that the three liberal justices voted with Counterman. Only Justice Amy Coney Barrett believed that the Colorado stalking statute was constitutional.
Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the Opinion of the Court, ruled that the First Amendment “requires proof that the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements.” It’s not enough to show the harm. States must prove that the accused has some understanding of the threatening nature of their speech.
Kagan referenced a long and sordid history of Supreme Court decisions that had upheld state statutes that criminalized certain speech. She pointed to a California statute that punished communism and New York statutes that criminalized socialism and anarchism. “A strong intent requirement was, and remains, one way to guarantee that history was not repeated.”
The strong intent requirement, she reasoned, was “recklessness.” States can convict if they are able to prove that the defendant acted in a reckless manner. Justice Jackson, along with Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito and Kavanaugh, agreed.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with Justice Gorsuch, agreed with the outcome but disagreed with the standard of recklessness. The standard is too “amorphous.” Prosecutors will use it to over-police “certain groups” or to prosecute their political enemies for “heated words.” Better to stick with the proof of a guilty mind and leave it at that.
All the justices for the majority agreed that Colorado’s statute chilled speech. “The speaker’s fear of mistaking whether a statement is a threat,” explained Kagan, “his fear of the legal system getting that judgment wrong, his fear, in any event of incurring legal costs – all those may lead him to swallow words that are in fact not true threats.” The First Amendment prohibits this sort of state-sponsored anxiety.
But not everyone agreed. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined by Justice Thomas, argued that the Colorado statute’s reasonable person standard was sufficient. If the words were deemed to be objectively threatening, then juries should convict. Barrett worried that the Court’s decision may create more difficulty in enforcing civil restraining orders. If the restrained party claims that his words were not intended to threaten, could the police still arrest him?
If you want the state to protect women against male violence, then this decision may feel like a defeat. If you believe that speech itself is violence, then our Constitution may seem hopelessly corrupt. You may worry, as Justice Barrett and Heidi Schreck do, that this free speech claim protects predatory men.
But what happens if we reduce the power of the First Amendment? When states put people in jail for speech alone then all sorts of words get swallowed and all sorts of worries set loose.
To her credit, Schreck entertains this Big Constitutional Question.
Each night’s performance ends with a debate between her and a rising debate champion. A coin toss decides who will argue which side. At one Sunday matinee, the question was framed, “Will we abolish the Constitution?” A Burr and Burton student gave the audience lots of reasons why the Constitution only protects white cis-men. Susan Haefner, who played Heidi, cautioned against getting rid of this important document. Better to amend the Constitution than throw it out.
The audience, represented by a random participant, sided with the Constitution. But that’s not a sure thing. Perhaps if Schreck incorporates the Counterman decision into future performances, the Constitution will mean more to all of us.