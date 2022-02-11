It is hard to believe but it is already well into February. The Senate is still meeting remotely but we are hoping to back in person soon. It is very difficult, as may of you know, to have really meaningful discussion about controversial issues when you cannot be face-to-face. We are doing the best we can and are all keeping our hopes up that we will soon be back face-to-face.
Senate Government Operations, of which I am chairwoman, is looking at a number of bills. We are working on a state Code of Ethics. A number of years ago we established the Ethics Commission and have been building on that ever since. This Code of Ethics would clearly outline for public servants what is acceptable and what is not. We are not yet at the point of passing the bill but hope to in the near future. The bill is S171. But you need to be aware that as we continue to meet, the bill gets changed. If you want to see the latest draft it will be on the committee’s web page.
We are also looking at S181 which is a bill that would allow towns to exercise more control over issues that only affect their town. For example, right now a town cannot put up a stop sign or traffic calming devices on town roads without an expensive and time consuming traffic study. A town cannot decide how many people it wants on its select board — the law says three unless you vote to have five. It is hard to imagine what the state’s interest is in such local matters. We will be continuing this discussion and hope that we are able to give towns a bit more authority in issues that only affect their own town.
We are also hearing about where towns must post their public notices. Should it be only printed papers, should we allow only online? The bill is S174 and we would love to hear from folks how you feel about this issue. It is pretty complicated as some people do not get print, but some people do not have good access to online. We have heard from a number of media people and are trying to figure out the best solution so that it serves most Vermonters.
The other day we had some testimony about the dire staffing situation in our Department of Corrections. They are currently staffed at about 56 percent. That means that some correction officers are pulling a 16-hour shift, sleeping in their vehicles because they don’t have time to get home and back before their next 16-hour shift starts. This is not healthy for the employees nor for those who are incarcerated. We have some long-term solutions that are being looked at but we need to address this right now, it is at crisis point and we cannot wait for those long-term solutions as important as they are. We are working with the Scott Administration to hopefully address this soon. It may involve bonus pay, better scheduling, etc. We are not sure of the answer but know we need to address this now.
In Judiciary we have passed a bill that would require companies that discharge pollutants into our air or water to provide medical monitoring for those residents who are harmed. The bill is S113. The bill was vetoed by the Governor last year but since then there has been a court case with the Vermont Supreme Court ruling on this issue and clarifying that companies would be responsible. The new bill has the support of business and industrial companies in Vermont so we are very excited to have it finally come to fruition — those who pollute and cause harm will be held accountable.
Again, it is important that we hear from you. You can find all the agendas on the committee web pages. If you have issues or want to testify, contact the chair of the committee and will try to accommodate you. Our goal is to do right by our constituents and the state. My contact is jwhite@leg.state.vt.us or 802-387-4379. I, and the rest of my colleagues, will respond as soon as we can — but remember we have no staff and no offices, so it may take some time.