March 12 marks half time in the Legislative session for 2021. We are not in session the week of Town Meeting and then the week we come back all bills that need to be acted on this year must meet what is called “crossover.” Bills that start in the House must be crossed over to the Senate and vice versa. The reason we do this is so that it gives the non-originating chamber time to work on the bills. There are issues that will continue discussion in the originating chamber but they are ones that probably will not be passed this year and will be taken up again in January.
Senate Judiciary (I am a member of this committee) has been working on a number of bills relating to reforming our justice system. Included are bills addressing earned time for people who are incarcerated and improving the way people on probation are assessed. They would both allow appeals for parole or release from probation based on compliance with the conditions of their incarceration or probation. Over the past years we have learned a lot about recidivism and the types of supervision that are the most effective.
In Government Operation, which I chair, we have taken up a number of issues. We have passed out of committee a bill that would make the mailing of ballots to active registered voters in general elections standard procedure. We learned a lot from the November election and have incorporated those into the bill. A few details: it would allow the “curing” of a defective ballot by the voter, allow secure drop boxes to be used, require the secretary of state to mail the ballots and pay for the postage both ways, and make sure the ballots would be returned to the right town clerks.
There is a lot of administrative change in order to successfully do this. We heard testimony from many, and there was broad support. Our experience in November gives confidence in our ability to carry this out in an efficient way without fraud. I will say that we need to give kudos to the Elections Division and the secretary of state’s office, the town clerks, the citizens groups for education efforts, the Post Office (yes, our election officers have nothing but high praise for their cooperation), to election workers and to the voters who helped make it a success. Most states that have mail out voting have taken from 5-7 years to get it right. The players listed above did it in 10 months. We are lucky in Vermont to have such dedicated people.
We have also passed a bill that we are calling our “preparedness “ bill. When the pandemic hit us in March, we found ourselves having to act quickly to keep the wheels of government operational — open meetings, public records, licensing of professionals, tax appeals, etc. We passed emergency legislation but it was all related to COVID-19. This bill takes those lessons and puts them in place in the event of another emergency. If the governor declares a state of emergency statewide or in an area, those provisions that are affected by the particular emergency will automatically go into effect. It will save a lot of time and we have made sure they are the right responses.
We will be working on a bill that the Senate passed last year that would create a pilot program for a number of towns to have more self governance options. As a Dillon’s Rule state, our towns only have authority over issues that the Legislature specifically authorizes. This often slows down creative solutions that towns might have to address their unique issues. We hope this is passed once again and that it will be taken up by the House — last year it ran into the pandemic and there was no time for the House to address.
We continue to work on budget issues, such as the best way to use CARES Act money and other issues before us. A burning issue is that of retirement — in this case the House has taken the lead and we will work on it once we receive something from the House. We also are looking at many law enforcement related issues and will continue those discussions, including the restructuring of the Department of Public Safety, and we are making changes to the cannabis bill that was passed last year.
Working in this environment has its drawbacks — it is really hard to work remotely; there isn’t the opportunity to have informal conversations, people who want to catch us in the hall and chat can’t do that and it is exhausting. But everyone who is working from home is facing the same issues. But there are some positives. It is easier for people to view the proceedings, easier to testify (Zoom is more convenient than traveling to Montpelier), and we have been forced to look at long term solutions now more than ever. We are all doing this to keep each other safe.
And just speaking of that, there is no move to mandate vaccines. I know some people are worried about this but it is not being proposed. People will still have the right to make their health care decisions just as they currently do.
So remember to email or call to give your thoughts. And if there is an issue of particular concern, contact the committee chair and ask to testify; within our time constraints we want to hear as many voices as possible.