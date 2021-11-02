On October 8, Brattleboro Select Board Member Tim Wessel wrote an opinion piece in the Reformer about the cannabis market and the impact on local communities (“Politics and Policy in Windham County: Cannabis is coming — Will town taxpayers be the losers?”). As a legislator who has worked hard to bring a regulated cannabis market to Vermont, I am writing to support the idea that Vermont municipalities should share in the revenue of this emerging system.
As you probably know, I have been working on this issue for a number of years. The Senate passed bills that would have established a regulated and taxed market at least six years ago, and finally, in 2020, we were able to pass it. We passed that 2020 bill knowing we still had the opportunity to make changes — the legislature frequently makes modifications to statutes as things change and we continue to learn. In fact, we made several updates in the 2021 legislative session. One issue that continues to be a sticking point each time the legislature has taken up the cannabis market is that of shared revenue with municipalities.
The legislation we passed envisions two forms of revenue from our new cannabis market: state and local permit fees, and excise and sales taxes on all sales. The legislature charged the newly formed Cannabis Control Board with establishing permit fees from the state. These were intended to cover the cost of administering the program. We anticipated that these fees would be pretty steep. Then the Board was tasked with establishing permit fees that the towns could charge. These were to be lower, somewhat comparable to those for liquor licenses.
When it comes to the excise and sales tax, there has been some disagreement in the Legislature about what the rates should be, what they should go to fund, and whether they could be shared with Vermont municipalities. As it stands, there will be a 14 percent excise tax and a 6 percent sales tax on all sales, with the first 30 percent of any revenues going to fund education and prevention. The 6 percent sales tax will go to the Education Fund as does all revenue from sales tax.
The Senate proposed to divide the excise tax revenues so that a portion would go to municipalities. The Cannabis Control Board would establish a formula based on what facilities and establishments might be in the towns. Unfortunately, that proposal did not make it into the final bill. As Chair of the Senate Government Operations Committee, I continue to be a firm supporter of sharing some portion of cannabis tax revenue with local governments.
While I agree with the premise of Wessel’s opinion piece – that Vermont towns must share in the gain from these new funds — the Cannabis Control Board is not the place to put the pressure. They acted as we expected: low permit fees for the towns. I plan to once again introduce legislation to change the revenue split and direct more to the towns. I hope this time it may have better results and will have the support of the House as well as the Senate.