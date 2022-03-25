I am co-chair of the Windham County Health Justice Committee. I am writing to bring awareness to youth tobacco use as a racial justice issue in Vermont and beyond.
I urge the Vermont Legislature to allocate adequate funding for Vermont’s tobacco control programs to reduce tobacco’s disproportionate impact on BIPOC Vermonters and youth.
In Vermont, the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey reports students of color are significantly more likely than white, non-Hispanic students to smoke cigarettes. In Windham County since 2017, we have witnessed an alarming increase in numbers of our young BIPOC community members beginning to smoke.
In 2020, 20 percent of BIPOC youth started smoking, and 6 percent of non-Hispanic white youth started smoking. In an effort to understand why these disparities exist, let’s look at what we know:
We know menthol tobacco products are starter products for all youth, as menthol allows the poison of nicotine and tobacco toxins to go down easier.
We know the earlier you start, the more likely you are to become an adult smoker.
We also know that companies have strategically targeted Black people with menthol cigarettes since the 1970s. Black people who preferred menthol went from 5 percent to 86 percent in this time.
We know that tobacco-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the Black community.
We know that menthol is the only legal flavored cigarette. (It was heavily lobbied for by tobacco companies in 2006).
I myself began smoking menthol at 16 and became addicted. Among my friends, mostly folks of color, menthol was what was preferred. Even though I was able to quit at age 26, every day is a struggle. And it’s not the regular cigarettes that are tempting; it’s the menthol that has that perennial pull, which is scary.
While I firmly believe adding menthol cigarettes to the list of banned cigarette flavors is needed, I also know that additional funding to counter the industry’s marketing needs to be a priority. In the past year, the tobacco industry has spent over $14 million targeting Vermonters, while Vermont’s Tobacco Control Program cannot even afford to fund prevention programs in Vermont — with only 12 programs across our 14-county state.
According to the CDC, 70 percent of smokers want to quit. However, research shows that when smokers who are trying to quit receive coupons, they are less likely to succeed in quitting. In the face of this onslaught, it is greatly concerning that the Vermont Department of Health has a mere $645,000 in state dollars to counter marketing/media interventions to discourage tobacco use and access resources to quit.
I joined the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Vermont in advocating for the Legislature to invest $1 million in increased tobacco control funding for the Vermont Department of Health to expand its community education efforts.
Consider the present reality: The Vermont Department of Health reports about 1,000 people a year die from tobacco-related diseases such as emphysema and cancer. That’s almost twice as many Vermonters as have died to date from Covid since the pandemic’s start.
And though Vermont receives more than $100 million annually in tobacco revenue, only $2.8 million funds the health department’s tobacco program.
Our spending is so slight that this year the American Lung Association gave Vermont an F on its annual scorecard for funding smoking cessation and prevention efforts.
We must do better. We must invest in the health of all Vermonters.