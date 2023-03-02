Let’s talk about protecting tenants.
Imagine a typical, five-unit Brattleboro apartment building. Nothing fancy, but some tenants have called it home for decades.
On a routine visit, the property manager discovers that tenants in #5 have barricaded fire exits, endangering themselves and their neighbors. Strangers are coming and going at all hours. People not named on the lease are living in #5. Invoking the lease’s right of inspection, he finds drug paraphernalia, holes punched in sheetrock, splintered doors.
It’s clear that the tenants are using and selling drugs. The other tenants have been worried about drug traffic and sounds of violent argument, but they haven’t spoken up. Why? They’re afraid.
The proposed “just cause” amendment to Brattleboro’s charter is based on the assumption that “no cause” or “without cause” eviction clauses are a too-easy way for landlords to exploit and eject tenants. Supporters imagine that forcing landlords to prove a stated cause can only protect tenants.
These ideas ignore complex realities.
“Without cause” doesn’t mean there’s no cause. In reality, “without cause” means “without having to defend or prove a stated cause in court.” Think of “no fault” divorce: resolution without blame.
Yes, a landlord may want to regain control of an apartment to raise rents or sell the building. And yes, some landlords may be greedy. But others must raise rent to keep up with rising costs, or sell because they want to retire. The landlords I know have only evicted tenants who refuse to pay rent or who are a danger to themselves and their neighbors.
If “just cause” passes, a landlord seeking eviction will have to name a specific cause — for example, drug dealing or unauthorized occupants.
And prove it to a judge.
Imagine trying to prove drug dealing in court.
If you’re experienced in the realities of eviction — like the many government and nonprofit caseworkers, landlords, lawyers, law enforcement officers and tenants who oppose “just cause” – you understand that the best evidence available in such cases is the testimony of other tenants and neighbors.
And you understand that tenants who testify about their neighbors’ noisiness or stalking or drug dealing then go home to live for months or years right next to those same problem tenants.
A caring landlord would not ask tenants to put themselves at risk.
But “just cause” would.
The only practical action for a landlord facing such problem tenants is to invoke the “without cause” clause and, if the eviction goes to court, assert their ownership rights.
And “without cause” evictions are hardly guaranteed. Judges may give more weight to tenants’ complaints, to winter temperatures, to hardship. “Without cause” evictions are routinely denied for months or years.
Ironically, “just cause” may rob small-time landlords of “no cause” resolutions, but it won’t do anything to stop corporations that own scores of apartments. Their deep pockets and economies of scale will allow them to buy off or outlawyer problem tenants and never miss the expense.
It’s sad when a good cause – helping tenants in a national housing crisis – is endangered by a bad idea.
According to the non-profit housing research group Up for Growth, the nation needs 3.8 million homes and apartments to meet current housing needs. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency estimates the state must build 40,000 units by 2030.
Instead of wasting time on the divisive “just cause” proposal, we could be uniting to address the housing shortage. If this proposal passes, its disastrous unintended consequences will convince many voters that government only makes matters worse.
But rather than advocating for government and public-private partnerships to do the one thing that will actually help – build more homes – “just cause” demonizes landlords. Its ignorant assumptions won’t protect tenants from big real estate companies that may want to evict scores of tenants at a time, but it will strip responsible tenants and owners of a crucial protection against threats to tenants’ health, safety and peace of mind.