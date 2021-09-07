It’s agonizing, yet unsurprising to hear about the decades of trauma that may be caused by a single perpetrator of sexual harm when left unchecked. Sadly, that’s kept global hotlines busy long before making many headlines. Yet what the tsunami of #MeToo has highlighted isn’t just the enormous courage of survivors (and depravity of offenders), but also the enabling network of passive bystanders who often had information — who shoulda, coulda, woulda done something — but they did not. And as recent articles in the local press about past sexual abuse at Brattleboro Union High School illustrate, all of that happens here too. Sexual harm is both pre-meditated, and opportunistic: it happens whenever/wherever an offender can position himself to seek out and gain the trust of a next victim. And a next. Whether that’s an adult or a child victim, the M.O. can be similar. While that’s Rape Culture 101 in 2021, this awful course is slowly being corrected.
The fact that rape culture is now being taught about, and read about by so many survivors and allies alike is itself an epic shift. A profound thank you goes out to those who exposed the abuse, for shining a spotlight on a long-time local tragedy. Their careful dissection, and public rejection, of that toxic history helps dramatically raise our collective bar on showing moral courage. Thank you too, to the countless other survivors, allies, and organizations who are also pro-active, whether it be in print or otherwise. As Haskins Rogers points out: “the time has come to wrestle with the culture that permitted this to happen.”
First of all, let’s keep in mind that in any setting, using a poem to single out and publically outline someone’s body parts (in this case children/girls, in front of other children) is sexual harassment. What recent studies underscore though is that sexual harassment begins quite early in our lives, especially in the lives of girls: by age 12, 1 in 4 girls experience unwanted comments or touch even in public. And a culture that tolerates sexual harassment creates the exact kind of dismissive, and often disbelieving, arena where offenders thrive, and may go on to cause greater harm.
Let’s address too any self-serving, uncritical use of such ‘classic’ literature as "Lolita" to begin grooming minors (though of course, you could substitute here a slew of other artistic works throughout history). But just because someone famous and talented wrote about a topic, doesn’t change that it eroticizes the kidnap and rape of a child. Any act of that same drama in real life would merit not accolades, but an Amber Alert. Still, such are the means of our collective indoctrination into sexism and rape culture — if we admire someone’s prose style/comedy style/pulpit style/or celebrity status, as a society, we often give dangerous behaviors a pass too.
But fast-forward now to today: we’re living in such a profoundly energized time of social change — where centuries-old monuments to oppression are being toppled in public squares — that it’s creating healthy momentum to re-socialize most of us, and hopefully someday, spare younger generations from even having to cope with unchecked predatory behavior.
Because we can create the checks — every single one of us. We need a shift, though, in how we show up for each other, because frankly, any of us could become a victim of sexual violence. And as a community, we need ongoing chances to have courageous conversations with each other, facilitated and fueled by a spirit of social healing.
To that end, here’s an open invitation: for any workplace, faith group, civic group, or club, if you’d like to have an advocate come host a Bystander Empowerment Workshop for your members on ending sexual harassment and violence, please give us a call at 257-7364. Likewise, for any school or youth-centered organization, please reach out to have our Youth Advocate help empower the kids and young people you serve with skills to shift their own peer cultures too. Every talk can plant a seed, and help create a culture of solidarity where abuse is no longer tolerated.
Beyond that, the Women’s Freedom Center is here 24/7 to support survivors of all genders who’ve experienced sexual violence, and we’ve certainly heard from more of you since the #MeToo movement amplified disclosures. We can support you in your ongoing healing, exploration of options, (and for those interested, your activism too). Please be in touch if you’d like to be get updates when we host free survivor events you might like to join. And for everyone: please stay tuned for a community-wide forum we’ll be hosting soon, to begin some vital dialogue with each other on these issues.
It’s also helpful to keep in mind that ‘non-disclosing’ survivors are all around us too (and have no obligation to ever share their history). But if they choose to, we’re also here to offer guidance to friends and family on how to help if someone tells you “me too.” All calls are completely free and confidential, and we’re available 24/7.
We continue to be inspired by, and grateful for, this ever-evolving community! Thank you for stepping up to take down rape culture, once and for all.
Shari is a community outreach advocate for the Women’s Freedom Center, the local organization in Windham and Southern Windsor County working to end domestic and sexual violence. Follow us on Facebook at Women's Freedom Center and at www.womensfreedomcenter.net . You can reach an advocate on the 24-hour crisis line at 802-254-6954.