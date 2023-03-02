Want to rock this March, Women’s History Month, in excellent company? Come check out the month-long slate of women-fronted bands playing at the Stone Church: stonechurchvt.com. This inspired lineup not only brings phenomenal talent to the stage, it also spotlights one of many public realms where women and girls have been historically sidelined, and are still vastly under-represented. And yet the music industry is such a defining force in our culture, we should all have influence on it. So, just as we spent decades highlighting the creative power of women in film each March, we’ll continue to cheer and, yes, amplify women’s voices in music.
Plus, Grrrls to the Front isn’t just badass feminist fun (though there’ll be plenty of that!), it’s a fundraiser, too — Planned Parenthood and the Women’s Freedom Center will both benefit at a time when solidarity couldn’t be more urgent. And if you haven’t yet seen the Stone Church’s posters around town, here’s one crucial line: “Our definition of women is inclusive of cis and trans women, as well as nonbinary people affected by gender oppression.” A loud yes to that.
To deepen our collective commitment to social justice, we are inviting allies to join us in two exciting new ways. First, throughout March, we’re creating an evolving community Speak-Out mural, which you can contribute to and watch grow at Zephyr Designs on Main Street in Brattleboro. If you’d like to contribute to the mural, we’ll have art supplies, postcards, and information on participating at other local spots, too, including the Stone Church. Here are the questions for this Women’s History Month mural (think revolutionary, and answer any or all):
- What do you want to ditch about patriarchy?
- How do you celebrate women and girls in your own life?
- What does feminism mean to you?
Until a day when we don’t even need to highlight March — when we can safely omit "Women" and "Month" by just respecting everyone’s history — let’s keep making music, art and waves, disturbing the peace of the patriarchy.
Which brings us in April to Uprise!, the new nine-hour training we’re offering to allies of all genders. This free community series will explore the foundations of gender-based violence, and is for anyone curious about why the issue still exists, and how they can be a skillful bystander. Uprise! will also be the first step required for anyone who might like to volunteer with us in the future, so come check out this pivotal training:
Where: Brooks Memorial Library, Community Room, 224 Main St., Brattleboro
When: Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., April 12, 19 and 26, and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch included).
Everyone is welcome, but because space is limited, please call to reserve your spot and get more information: 802-257-7364.
We’d like to close on a note of profound gratitude, for our generous, resilient community. We know it’s never been easy to be activists in our culture, but the past three years certainly qualify as some of the toughest in our own lifetimes. And yet every single day, allies do still show up for each other, and for the social justice work facing us all. Whether masked at a protest, because even a pandemic hasn’t kept them silent, or quietly on the hotline, hoping to find ways to help a friend, working for the collective good is what keeps allies, and of course progress, going. Still, we could probably all use a booster to our activist spirits now! So come join us for whatever kind of uprisings you’re drawn to, whether on the dance floor, or at other spirited gatherings throughout the year.