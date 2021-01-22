History is inescapable, as the saying goes, but history is also ours to make. Because we all just survived a year that may help define our country, and even our century, there’s no better time than 2021 to examine past legacies, and transform what’s possible in a new era. To mark this welcome new year, the Women's Freedom Center is excited to host Inspiring Change in 2021, a month-long dialogue with our community. Together, let’s reimagine and help shape a world where everyone is valued, and everyone is safe to thrive.
Our free virtual event is a collaboration with Brooks Memorial Library, and will span four Thursday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m.: Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25, and Mar. 4
Each conversation will build on those before, so we recommend attending all four. We'll outline the scope of our anti-domestic and sexual violence work in a broader social context, and invite your own questions and best thinking throughout the series. Highlighting how different oppressions function in tandem, we’ll discuss various systems of power and their impact, not just on survivors of domestic and sexual violence, but on our whole community. The main focus will be on honing skills for the everyday social justice work facing us all. Topics include:
- Aiming for economic & legal justice;
- Media literacy across the lifespan;
- Bystander empowerment to address all forms of oppression, especially domestic & sexual violence.
Forty-seven years in now, the social change mission of the Women’s Freedom Center remains vital. Beyond our daily crisis work, we’re inspired by this fundamental question: What will it take to create a culture where violence is no longer tolerated? Together, for four winter evenings, let’s close social distance of the oldest kind: let’s talk about how we get there from here.
All are welcome to this vital conversation! For questions, please call our office at 802-257-7364. And to get the link, you can also reach out to us at advocates@womensfreedomcenter.net, or contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290, or info@brookslibraryvt.org.
Another upcoming event we’re hosting is called Good Match, or Mismatch? Good question … This February, we invite you to come explore the wider topic in a free Healthy Relationship Workshop. Whether you’re single, dating, or whatever your status, join us for some lively conversation on intimate partnerships. We'll take a look at the full range, from healthy to unhealthy to abusive, plus compare communication styles, share ideas, and enhance skills for creating positive romantic connections. We’ll also address red flags and share area resources. This virtual workshop spans two 75-minute sessions in the same week. Choose one of the following options:
- Monday/Wednesday, Feb 15 and 17, from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
- Tuesday/Thursday, Feb 22 and 24, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m
Since space is limited for each workshop, please call to reserve a spot: 802-257-7364. All genders are welcome!
And coming soon to a Zoom theater near you, we’ll be hosting Care Collective: A healthy relationships social group for youth of all genders. This will include zine-making, Netflix watch parties, craft nights and more, and is open to ages 15-18. Call or email for more details: advocates@womensfreedomcenter.net.
Meanwhile, as a community reminder: all our crisis services remain intact, including a new Live Chat option accessible through our website, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and our two virtual Survivor Spaces continue to happen each Friday. These are free and confidential drop-in groups for people experiencing domestic violence, to share and receive support from each other. Please call us for more information, and to receive a link.
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m.: Open to all self-identified women
- Friday, 2 to 3 p.m.: Open to all gender identities
Likewise, all our youth and community outreach offers are still available online too. Thanks to those teachers, non-profits, and workplaces who have already invited us to Zoom with your group! We’re always open to facilitating dialogue or more formal trainings that suit your particular needs, so feel free to call and speak with an advocate about options.
Happy New Year, Everyone! Please stay safe, and stay inspired too.
The Women’s Freedom Center is the local organization in Windham and Southern Windsor County working to end domestic and sexual violence. Follow us on Facebook at Women's Freedom Center and at www.womensfreedomcenter.net. You can reach an advocate on our 24-hour crisis line at 802-254-6954.