With Brattleboro voting overwhelmingly to become part of the international Charter for Compassion, the Reformer and The Commons have agreed to publish a “Compassion Story of the Month.” This is the 61st. Submissions, from Brattleboro area residents, for future publication, not to exceed 650 words, should be emailed to: compassionstory@gmail.com or mailed to: Compassion Story of the Month, PO Box 50, Marlboro, VT 05344.

Compassionate Brattleboro is an active supporter of Braver Angels, and has initiated multiple workshops and conversations on challenging topics within our own community. If you would like to pursue an issue on which present polarized opinion appears problematic, please email us at compassionstory@gmail.com.