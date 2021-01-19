We think the only appropriate response to the deadly storming of the Capitol, and a President who incited an armed insurrection over blatant lies about election fraud, is blanket condemnation.
We thought Gov. Phil Scott’s and Rep. Scott Beck’s quick, unequivocal censure was entirely appropriate.
On the other end of the spectrum, we were embarrassed for self-interested sycophants like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, parroting Trump conspiracies of a rigged election (not the whole election, mind you … not the ballots where Republicans picked up House seats … just the millions that went against Trump).
Somehow that continues to be the company line among diehards. Sadly we’re hearing it closer to home among certain Vermont GOP party leaders who continue to align themselves with this lying, ludicrous President.
We’re thinking specifically of GOP chair Deb Billado; vice-chair Deb Bucknam; and county Republican chairs Rich Cochran and Chet Greenwood.
None forcibly denounced the President’s criminal acts nor his repeated efforts to overturn a free and fair election. Instead, they spent the week deflecting, drawing false equivalencies, and trying to divert attention from the carnage.
Some of this may be the last hemorrhages of a battle for the soul of the GOP. The party we long-backed stood for principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, free enterprise, and individual liberty. That’s not Donald Trump.
We watched the Republican National Convention this year and saw an endless litany of doomsday fantasies intended to make listeners fearful of a coming communist reign of terror. Trump stands tall for Confederate statues, blind allegiance, excessive force, fear-mongering, race-baiting, and reckless deficit spending. Mostly Trump stands for Trump. He opposes science, immigrants, minority protesters, effective administration, and a free press.
In fairness, Trump’s campaign didn’t ever claim to be about winning a war of ideas. As he announced in 2018, his re-election effort would be a war over truth. He proudly swore a $2 billion war chest to sow discord through confusion and disinformation.
Judging by the violence of (Jan. 6) — and the number of people who actually believe that the most adjudicated election in our nation’s history was rigged — we’d say he was successful.
No. His party isn’t about ideas, it’s about division and deceit. The target of Trump’s attack (on Jan. 6) was the fabric of our democracy.
Yesterday we published an opinion by Bucknam who clearly wants us to focus on anything other than the President’s treason. She offers common false dilemmas — Hillary Clinton, Antifa, communists, censors, etc. She can acknowledge that violence in the Capitol is bad … just not as bad as cancel culture or Bernie’s senile rants.
We’re familiar with these red herrings because we’ve heard so much bluster this week about free speech and censorship in the wake of the President’s online de-platforming. It’s the only thing Fox News can talk about.
We’ve been good soldiers in defense of the First Amendment and would be remiss not to point out 1) the government doesn’t appear to be attacking anyone’s right to speak freely; 2) there isn’t a protection for calls to violence; and 3) the President still has a multi-million dollar communication office and dedicated press corps if he ever had a constructive message to communicate.
This isn’t about censorship. It’s about Trump zealots being wholly bankrupt in a free marketplace of ideas, and staging a deadly assault on electoral democracy and objective truth.
Trump incited deluded followers to march violently on the nation’s seat of democracy over a lie. We believe he is a seditious criminal with whom we could never stand.
— The Caledonian Record, Jan. 12