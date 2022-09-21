School board members from the Windham Southeast School District and the supervisory union are once again facing backlash from the public, and once again the crux of the problem is lack of transparency.
Last Wednesday, several members of the supervisory union board tried to initiate a surprise vote to oust Michelle Luetjen Green from her position as chairwoman. There was no warning that this vote would take place, but rather a last minute attempt to amend the Sept. 14 meeting agenda to include the no-confidence vote, along with an effort to call the question without allowing public comment.
The board members trying to shake up the leadership did not offer much detail in explaining their push for change, except to say that Green is “causing havoc” at district board meetings by, wait for it ... questioning the protocol for going into executive session and urging more transparency from the district and supervisory union boards. Green says she was motivated by calls from the public after several contentious issues boiled to the surface earlier this year, including a controversial decision over changing the masking policy at district schools, the search for and stalled selection of a superintendent, and the mystery surrounding Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steve Perrin’s leave of absence.
“I have been committed to pursuing ethical legal process and working towards seeking clarity on how our supervisory union might be more transparent and accountable when there has been a clear cry by our constituents, but they haven’t found those values to be represented,” Green said at last Wednesday’s meeting.
What’s more, Green and several members of the public who spoke at the meeting said this very attempt to change the board’s leadership smacks of Open Meeting Law violation.
“I can’t express how disappointing and upsetting this is that this is brought before the board with no prior warning, no opportunity to explain to the public why you’re making this decision and clear evidence that you will discuss this out of the meeting, because it’s the first we’re hearing about it,” said one Brattleboro resident.
“For the rest of the board to try and oust her in some sort of process that is extremely opaque to the public just seems like you are doubling down on doing things without being transparent and public about that,” said another.
Green said there’s an indication that a majority of the board discussed the topic in advance of Wednesday’s meeting. Board Vice Chairman David Schoales acknowledged that two members of the five-person board discussed the motion, but he said they were careful not to engage others, implying that lack of a quorum means there was no violation of Open Meeting Law. But considering that all four of Green’s fellow board members came to the meeting prepared to vote on this matter, it’s not a stretch to imagine that each of those two people discussed plans for the vote with one other board member, which would be seen as an indirect quorum outside the public eye.
As one resident commented, “You are definitely out of order and in violation of Open Meeting Law, and I think we need to stop what you’re doing right now before the problem becomes worse.”
Fortunately, the motion to reconsider the election for chairperson was tabled after the community outcry.
Kudos to all of those civic-minded citizens who spoke out at last Wednesday’s meeting and prevented the rushed vote. However, this does not appear to be over. Schoales said tabling the motion until the next board meeting means that it will be on the agenda, and it can be passed by simple majority.
If the lack of transparency is as troubling to you as it is to us, then write the supervisory union board before its next regular meeting at 53 Green St., Brattleboro, VT 05301, or email sfisher@wsesu.org, to the board’s attention. You can also attend the meeting and speak during the public comments section; it’ll be held Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom.
As for Green’s attempted ouster or a lack of explanation on Perrin’s leave of absence, enough is enough. No good public decision was ever reached in darkness.