The whole town of Brattleboro is practically giddy with excitement over the centennial milestone taking place this weekend. The Harris Hill Ski Jump is an event that attracts thousands of people to the one and only Brattleboro to witness gravity-defying leaps by world-class athletes. One local sponsor described it aptly, likening it to “our own small version of the Olympics.”
Indeed, with the traditional torch lighting, winter carnival and other community activities planned around the weekend competition, the ski jump has become Brattleboro’s signature winter event. Hotels, restaurants and other local businesses are eagerly anticipating a huge uptick in foot traffic and sales from tourists and locals alike. And after two years of COVID restrictions and a canceled event last year because of said virus, that increase is sorely needed.
“We’re looking for ... things we can do that are normal,” Greg Lesch, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Reformer.
What could be more normal than a tradition that goes back 100 years?
For those unfamiliar with the history of the jump, the late Fred Harris started it all when he eyed an evergreen-laden hill on Cedar Street. Workers cut trees, blasted rocks, smoothed the slope and constructed steps up to a wood trestle, with construction completed just a week before the inaugural jump on Feb. 4, 1922.
In the 100 years since then, the jump and surrounding infrastructure have seen numerous expansions and upgrades to maintain its world-class status, and the competition itself has grown to attract more athletes from around the world and an ever-increasing number of spectators. For those who can’t travel to Southern Vermont, the event is now livestreamed worldwide, giving Brattleboro even more global recognition that we hope will translate into more economic vitality well into the future.
But the ski jump doesn’t come about cheaply. The event is estimated to cost about $100,000 to run, from airfare and hotel rooms for the participants, to food and car rentals. Snowmaking alone can cost close to $20,000. We urge everyone to make note of who the sponsors are and be sure to reward their community spirit by patronizing their businesses.
The ski jump also demands months of planning and hundreds of dedicated organizers, volunteers and winter sports enthusiasts to keep it trending upward and make it a success. It takes an army of support to put together an event of this size, from the municipal departments to the hill crew, volunteers, vendors, officials, athletes, coaches, spectators, donors and sponsors.
We offer a humble thanks to all those who made and continue to make the Harris Hill Ski Jump possible — from Fred Harris himself to the Brattleboro Outing Club that he helped create to run it for the first 83 years, to the countless local volunteers and sponsors from all over Brattleboro and the Windham County area whose support has kept this event alive for 100 years. And of course, the athletes whose championship-level skills continue to amaze us all.