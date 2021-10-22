October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to shine a spotlight on the challenges of keeping our children, neighbors, co-workers and friends safe from the ugliness and threat of harm at the hands of someone close to home.
What a tragic irony, then, that this month was marred by the murder of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo in Vermont. Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, admitted to killing his wife on Saturday inside their vehicle in Bolton.
This killing comes as the FBI searches for Brian Laundrie, who has not been charged but is considered a person of prime interest in the strangulation death of his fiance, Gabby Petito, whose body was found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.
While these are horrific cases, and we are right to be outraged, the reality is domestic abuse lives quietly in our neighborhoods. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
“Every single day, hotlines across this country receive on average 20,000 calls a day,” said Shari, an advocate at the Womens Freedom Center in Brattleboro. “Thousands of survivors are living right on the edge of potential lethal violence. Thousands are living every day with death threats.”
In the last quarter, the WFC has sheltered 30 adult and 20 child survivors of domestic violence, some of them for a couple of weeks and others for months.
Shari said while the stories of Petito and Ferlazzo are horrific, they are just two of the names of the four people who are murdered everyday in America by their domestic partners.
“We always have to ask ourselves the question, whose stories aren’t getting told, whose pain matters, who is getting erased?”
But there are stories of resilience and survival that are also not being told, said Shari.
“While awful stories make the headlines, there are amazing, healing trajectories of surviving and thriving,” she said. “Those people don’t make it into the papers, but they are moving on with their lives and surviving.”
So when we read of these horrific tragedies, it’s important to keep in mind that organizations such as the Womens Freedom Center and the Project Against Violent Encounters in Bennington, are helping survivors find safety, security and support as they move on from their trauma.
“That’s what keeps us going,” said Shari, who said while October is designated Domestic Violence Awareness Month, every month we need to be aware of the signs of domestic violence.
Lindsay Brillon, executive director of PAVE, said domestic abuse comes in several forms in addition to physical, including emotional and financial abuse. A husband might sabotage his wife’s job search to prevent her from independently earning income. Or, in one case, Brillon said she met with a professional woman whose husband managed the family’s finances. “She has never seen her paycheck.” That is a clear red-flag that something unhealthy is going on in the relationship.
Isolation is another red flag that abuse is taking place or might in the future. A friend who used to be in touch regularly, but drops out of sight, or suddenly requires the approval of her boyfriend or spouse to communicate, might need help – no matter how loving the relationship appears on the surface.
To watch for signs of potential abuse in your own relationship, watch for some common behaviors of abusive partners: Telling you that you never do anything right; showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them; preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers; or insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people. Other behaviors might include blaming you for anything bad that happens, abuse of other family members, children or pets, or control of what you wear and how you act.
If you worry someone you know is in an abusive situation, there are steps you can take, according to Northwestern University. Let them know you are concerned for their safety. Acknowledge that they are in a very difficult and scary situation. Be supportive. Encourage them to participate in activities outside of the relationship with friends and family. Encourage them to talk to people who can provide help and guidance. And be nonjudgmental. There are many reasons some people stay or return to abusive relationships; we cannot know their full experience.
On this 22nd day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we will take time to mourn Emily Ferlazzo, Gabby Petito and the countless other women who are missing or have been harmed by loved ones. But we will also watch out for those around us, and step in where we can and must, to ensure everyone feels safe behind closed doors.
The WFC operates 24-hour hotlines in Windham County at 802-254-6954 and in southern Windsor County at 802-885-2050. In Bennington County, the number is 802-442-2111.