What the heck is going on in our schools?
All over the country people are freaking out about the Critical Race Theory boogeyman and the absurd notion that schools are indoctrinating white kids to hate themselves. Meanwhile, here in Vermont we have real issues of kids being bullied and harassed because they’re not white.
Examples abound from the current school year alone.
In September, a high school boys soccer game was marred by reports that some Enosburg Falls students and spectators hurled racist slurs at Winooski players. And in the month that followed, allegations of similar racist — as well as sexist — harassment were reported at a Burlington/South Burlington high school girls volleyball game, and at a Hartford High School girls soccer game against Fair Haven Union High.
Closer to home, the Vermont Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in December filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission that seeks an investigation into incidents of racism and bullying at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham. The complaint says a Black student at the high school was racially harassed by a group of students during the 2020 to 2021 school year with epithets and white supremacy salutes, and that school officials “did nothing meaningful” to stop it.
The complaint states that teachers, in addition to the student and the student’s mother, asked school officials to intervene, but that the principal largely ignored the situation and said the repeated Nazi salute was “just something the kids did here.”
After that story broke, the family of a student from Brattleboro Area Middle School contacted the Reformer about similar racial harassment inflicted on their 13-year-old son. And just like the Twin Valley case, the victim says the school didn’t do enough to support them or resolve the problem, thus adding further insult to the initial racial harassment injury.
The social media reaction to the BAMS story, which included a video of the victim bravely sharing his story, was visceral. Even more people came forward to share stories of racial harassment at BAMS and other Vermont schools, going back several years. And a great many did not mince words when sharing their distain for the schools and their administrators.
Why didn’t the administrators do more to protect these kids, and punish the perpetrators?
A fair question, to be sure, but is it fair to put all the blame on one school or a handful of teachers and administrators? We’re not giving the schools a pass; clearly the “just something kids did here” comment shows a real lack of empathy for the victim and a serious deficit in understanding of how these hateful incidents can lead to live-long trauma.
It’s also clear, however, that racial harassment is not confined to one school, nor is the inadequate response restricted to one group of administrators. It’s happening all over the state, ripping off the veneer of Vermont as a progressive state that espouses tolerance, inclusion and equality. We’re not so virtuous after all.
What is not clear, is what additional steps the schools can take to solve yet one more of society’s ills that have been thrust upon them. In addition to these cases of racial harassment — during a time when some schools around the country are under pressure to not even discuss racial issues — our school staff are also charged with monitoring our children’s mental health issues, keeping an eye out for signs of abuse at home, not to mention strict health rules and contact tracing during a global pandemic. Oh, and they also have to educate the kids.
Furthermore, just how much punishment can you inflict on a 13-year-old kid who likely doesn’t have the maturity to fully appreciate the harm being caused? Some of our readers suggested longer suspension from school, or even expulsion. We’re not sure forcing the kids to stay home — most likely the very place where these racist attitudes are being taught and reinforced — is the best option. So, do we pull them out of the toxic home altogether? Then there are cries of overreach.
So, what can or should the schools do when they are stuck between the proverbial rock and hard place?
First we must ask ourselves what more we can do to support the schools. More resources, more training? Or perhaps we need to examine the very policies and procedures that they are instructed to follow, because in both the local cases the school administrators say they did adhere to state guidelines.
And what of the parents and others in the community who are responsible for instilling hate for minority groups into our youth? How do we reach them and put a stop to generational racism?
It’s not an easy problem to solve, especially if we leave the schools to do it by themselves without adequate support from the whole community.