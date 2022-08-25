Students all over Windham County will be returning to the classroom next week, many eagerly anticipating a new school year with fewer COVID restrictions. But at Brattleboro Union High School, this enthusiasm will be overshadowed by a question that has continued to loom over the school since last spring — where is Mr. Perrin?
Last April, the community learned that BUHS Principal Steve Perrin was on a paid leave of absence. The suddenness of his departure was made worse by there being no explanation from anyone — the school board, the superintendent or Perrin himself — as to why or for how long.
Some students made light of the situation, posting tongue-in-cheek signs around the school in May that read, “35 days since our last Perrin sighting.”
But when the Reformer interviewed graduating seniors in June, Perrin’s name came up as one more source of anxiety during an already anxiety-filled year of masks, isolation and other COVID restrictions, on top of increasing incidents of fights and vandalism.
“I think that was really hard for some students, especially in Brattleboro, especially in the last couple of months,” said graduating BUHS senior Lily Charkey. “We lost our principal and had to have the administration fill in.”
That consternation continued into the summer and led to a tense school board meeting where parents demanded answers, and walked away disappointed.
“I really can’t discuss the leave of absence until there is information that is shared,” Superintendent Mark Speno said at the July meeting.
“We don’t have that information,” Board Vice Chairperson David Schoales told the parents. “It has to unfold in the way it’s going to unfold and we don’t have any control over it. And when it’s done, you’ll hear something just like we will and everyone else.”
Over the summer, school officials have been working hard to put an administrative fix into place. Leading the BUHS administration will be Assistant Principal Cassie Damkoehler, Assistant Principal Traci Lane and Dean of Students Hannah Parker. They “have been working tirelessly throughout the summer months to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Speno wrote in a letter sent out to families last week. Damkoehler will serve as interim principal and be responsible for making “final decisions.”
“Although there are clearly still unanswered questions and there will be challenges, we are confident that we have developed a collaborative team approach that is more than capable of moving BUHS forward,” Speno wrote in the letter.
Damkoehler told the Reformer she’s confident in the team of three administrators.
“It does present a challenge being down an administrator definitely,” she said. “But I think any time you’re down an employee, it’s hard. We really spent this summer looking at our priorities and what we need to accomplish as an admin team.
We also have a great deal of confidence in the skills and dedication of these three administrators and the rest of the BUHS staff, but we fear the dark clouds of uncertainty remain. The very word “interim” means provisional or temporary, but during these topsy-turvy times, our students need as much stability as we can give them.
What’s more, we all need answers to the glaring questions of why Perrin is on leave, why he continues to receive his $120,000 salary, and when (or if) he will return to his post. Letting these questions remain unanswered for months on end creates information gaps that the rumor mill is only too eager to fill with all types of conspiracy theories, which will only breed more contempt, mistrust and instability.
As one frustrated parent told us, the recent administrative shuffle “does not negate the way that the board has handled this and continues to handle it.”